Christmas around Davao

AFTER weeks of holiday lighting ceremonies, illuminating almost every corner of our surroundings with Christmas joy, economic reasons have led to not all houses being adorned with lights and lanterns, unlike decades ago.
Nevertheless, the holiday spirit thrives in Davao Region.
Explore beyond your decorated spaces and tour some of the bright Christmas installations in the Davao Region after enjoying your festive decorations.
Davao City
Every Christmas season in Davao City, the much-anticipated "Pasko Fiesta sa Davao" transforms the Davao City Hall Grounds into a dazzling lights spectacle, showcasing the city's historical hall.
On November 28, the City Government of Davao kicked off the month-long celebration with the theme "Kainit sa Gugma, Kasinag sa Kasadya" or "Warmth of Love, and Radiance of Joy."
The theme embodies the love shared by Dabawenyos during the season, portrayed through the graceful fusion of white and red colors.
A notable highlight of this year's celebration is a 30-foot Christmas tree in front of City Hall.
Residents and tourists can capture memories with the giant tree, alongside Teddy bears and trains exhibited along Rizal Park.
Additionally, a free mini-themed park, featuring a mini Ferris wheel and merry-go-round, has been set up for both children and the young at heart to enjoy.
Tagum City
For those in Davao del Norte, it's a must-see spectacle just over an hour's drive from Davao City—the mesmerizing 198-ft Christmas under the Sea-themed Holiday tree, the tallest in the Philippines.
Lit up on November 24, this iconic Holiday landmark dazzles with 118,800 LED lights, including 96,000 white LED rice bulbs symbolizing Tagum City's silver anniversary, 18,800 blue LED rice bulbs, and 4,000 meters of neon LED strip lights. Crowned with a massive 12-pointed star at its pinnacle.
The tree is adorned with five colors, each signifying a different theme—blue for inspiration, green for growth and harmony, yellow for positivity and hope, white for purity and simplicity, and red for courage.
Annually, the lighting of Tagum City Hall and the unveiling of the tallest Christmas tree have become a cherished Christmas tradition in the region.
Panabo City
On December 15, the Panabo City Government kicked off the Yuletide festivities by illuminating the Panabo City Hall, Parks, and Plaza with festive holiday lights.
Setting this year apart from previous editions are additions like a food park, an inflatable fun city, and various entertaining activities, culminating in an extravagant fireworks display.
Indeed, it's the most wonderful time of the year, with these vibrant destinations curated by local government units and the private sector, igniting hope and excitement for the Christmas season. ASP