Clark International Airport ranks 24th as world's most beautiful airports

The builders pay homage to the mountains of Mount Arayat, Mount Pinatubo, and the Sierra Madre Mountain range, serving as inspiration to the wavy roof silhouette. The rest of Central Luzon's cultural heritage is highlighted by the influence of shapes and textures in its interiors. The boarding gates are color coded (green for international and blue for domestic). Muted tones of cream and soft gray emit a simple elegance and calming ambience while accents of green and blue emulate Mt. Pinatubo's crater lake, as well as the lush landscape of Mt. Arayat

Distinctively, a burst of colors emanates from the event space with suspended colorful star lanterns symbolizing the Kapampangan parol-makers and its festive revelry. At the baggage carousel, passengers can view high-ceiling designs that imitate the majestic cave walls in Central Luzon.

CRK's new terminal aims to provide contact-less options between passengers and airport personnel like self-service kiosks for passenger check-in, and self-bag drops. It also highlights inclusivity and broader access for all passengers, from toilet categories (family rooms, gender-neutral and PWD-friendly restrooms) and escalators and elevators to all boarding gates.