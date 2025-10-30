Cleaner, Greener Undas

The EcoWaste Coalition, in partnership with the Manila North Cemetery Administration, Department of Public Services (DPS) Manila, and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), led this year’s Undas campaign with the theme “Bawas Basura at Polusyon sa Undas.”

The event gathered environmental advocates, youth organizations, and beauty queens in a joint call to observe Undas with simplicity and eco-awareness. Among the participating groups were Miss Earth Foundation, Buklod Tao, and Buklod ng Kabataan, who encouraged families to honor their departed while caring for the environment.

The program opened with a parade and doxology, followed by the national anthem performed by Buklod ng Kabataan. Manila North Cemetery Director Daniel Tan welcomed participants, while Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno reaffirmed the city’s commitment to a cleaner Undas.

Miss Earth representatives shared simple tips for a zero-waste Undas—bringing reusable containers and tumblers, avoiding single-use plastics, and bringing home waste for proper segregation. An interpretative performance of Lupang Hinirang and “Nag-iisang Mundo” by Bayang Barrios highlighted the role of the youth in environmental advocacy.

MMDA reinforced the call to maintain clean public spaces beyond Undas. The EcoWaste Coalition closed the program by urging collective and individual action to reduce waste.

“While we may not achieve a trash-free Undas overnight, we can all do our part to reduce waste and pollution,” said Aileen Lucero, EcoWaste Coalition National Coordinator. “Through small, mindful actions, we can make this annual tradition more meaningful and environmentally responsible.”

Last year, MMDA reported around 50 tons of garbage—equivalent to 12 truckloads—collected from more than 20 cemeteries across Metro Manila during the Undas period.

EcoWaste Coalition Zero Waste Campaigner Ochie Tolentino reminded the public to plan ahead:

“Pack wisely, refuse disposables, and clean up before leaving the cemetery. These small acts reflect our care for both people and the planet.”

Common wastes generated during Undas include single-use food and drink containers, plastic bags, sachets, water bottles, plastic flowers, and used candles—most of which can be avoided through simple eco-friendly habits.

To guide the public, the Coalition reiterated its “Cemetiquette” for a cleaner Undas:

Clean tombs responsibly; do not burn or dump trash.

Use lead-safe paints; avoid dry sanding.

Bring only what you need and use reusable containers.

Avoid single-use plastics.

Do not litter; bring waste home if bins are unavailable.

Offer natural, locally grown flowers without plastic wrap.

Use clean-burning candles; avoid burning plastic holders.

Be respectful; use proper comfort rooms.

No smoking or vaping inside cemeteries.

The Coalition also urged LGUs, cemetery managers, and vendors to support waste reduction by providing proper bins and discouraging single-use plastics.

“Together, we can reduce waste and pollution not only in cemeteries but everywhere,” EcoWaste Coalition said. “Let us make this year’s Undas truly meaningful by caring for the dead, the living, and our shared planet.” PR