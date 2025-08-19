Cleo Clinic brings the first EXION by BTL Aesthetics to Mindanao

Cleo Clinic, an innovative aesthetic clinic founded by Dr. Samantha Cunanan, proudly announces the arrival of EXION by BTL Aesthetics—the world’s first AI-powered and most advanced radiofrequency (RF) and targeted ultrasound device. This marks the first installation of EXION in Mindanao, making global-standard treatments more accessible to Davaoeños.
With EXION, patients no longer need to travel to Manila or other regions for cutting-edge skin rejuvenation and contouring. The device combines AI, RF, and targeted ultrasound to deliver safe, non-invasive treatments that:
Stimulate collagen and elastin for natural skin renewal
Improve skin texture, firmness, and elasticity
Tighten and contour the skin
Enhance body sculpting with visible results
Reduce wrinkles and fine lines
Provide noticeable improvements with little to no downtime
“Cleo Clinic is committed to bringing the most advanced technologies in aesthetics closer to our community. With EXION, we are raising the bar for non-invasive treatments here in Davao,” said Dr. Samantha Cunanan, Founder of Cleo Clinic.
The official launch event will be held on August 21, 2025, at Café Basilico, Davao City, in partnership with BTL Aesthetics Philippines, a global leader in non-invasive body shaping and skin rejuvenation. Guests will witness the unveiling of EXION, learn about its breakthrough benefits, and experience firsthand how this innovation is shaping the future of beauty and wellness.
About Cleo Clinic
Cleo Clinic is a leading aesthetic clinic in Davao City, dedicated to safe, effective, and advanced treatments to help patients look and feel their best. Led by Dr. Samantha Cunanan, the clinic continues to champion innovation by introducing world-class technologies like EXION to the Mindanao community.
📍 Address: B102, SK Complex, JP Laurel, Brgy. 20-B, Bajada, Davao City
📞 Contact: 0947 473 1124 | +63 976 053 5689
📧 Email: booking@cleoclinicph.com
About BTL Aesthetics
BTL Aesthetics is a global pioneer in medical aesthetics, offering breakthrough devices such as EMSCULPT NEO, EMFACE, EMSELLA, EXOMIND, and EXION. With a presence in over 80 countries, BTL continues to transform the way people look and feel. PR