Clone of Cocolife Agents of Change: Jessa Baguio on turning protection into a mission

Balancing business ownership and financial advising is no easy feat, but Jessa has made it work through time management, clear priorities and the support of her family and staff. “Communication and teamwork are key,” Baguio said. “With everyone working together, it becomes possible to handle both.”

Since joining Cocolife about a year ago, Jessa has found creative ways to reach people. She uses TikTok, Facebook and Instagram to post short, engaging videos that simplify insurance concepts and promote Cocolife’s mission.

“I make it fun and easy to understand so viewers can see why insurance is important for everyone, not just for families,” Baguio explained.

Being a Cocolife Agent of Change means shifting mindsets. “Insurance is not about money for the sake of money. It is about security, peace of mind and love for your family,” Baguio shared. “Before, I saw it as just a product. Now, I see it as a mission.”

Her goal is to make insurance part of people’s essentials, not an afterthought. She helps clients assess their needs, whether for health, savings, investment or protection and assures them that Cocolife offers affordable options. “There is no need to fear getting insurance,” she said.

To her fellow Dabawenyos who are still unsure about investing in their future, her message is clear: “Do not be afraid to invest in your future. Take that first step. You will never regret preparing for yourself and your family.”

For Jessa Baguio, every policy is more than a plan. As a Cocolife Agent of Change, she inspires confidence in her clients and loved ones, reaffirming the promise that with Cocolife, tomorrow can always be more secure than your present.

For more information about Cocolife's products and services, visit the Cocolife Davao Branch at 2/F Cocolife Building, C.M. Recto Avenue corner Jln. Palma Gil Street, Davao City, or call (0919) 069 6643 to speak with a Cocolife financial advisor. You may also visit the Cocolife website at www.cocolife.com