Cloud Dancer takes the runway

The event showcased upcoming seasonal trends, styles, and inspirations in clothing and apparel, with designs largely drawing from the subtle elegance of Cloud Dancer.

DFDC members Aztec Barba, Dodjie Batu, Emi Englis, Bamba Limon, Edgar Buyan, Egay Ayag, Windel Mira, and Benjie Panizales presented their interpretations of the color, each offering a distinct creative take.

Barba shared that working with white posed both a challenge and an opportunity.

“Since our inspiration is the color of the year, we have to play with white, and white is very complicated because it is immaculate. For my case, I was inspired to use lace, but I didn’t want to use purely lace, so I incorporated denim in my creations. I had to make something new, modern yet with a classic vibe,” he said.

In addition to the DFDC designers, creations from 15 local and international brands, all tenants of the mall, were also featured during the show.

The Lookbook 2026 Fashion Forecast was organized by Ayala Malls Abreeza in partnership with the Davao Fashion and Design Council, Inc.