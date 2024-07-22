Coffee with Marian Pastor-Roces

However, Ms. Marian posed a critical question: What is culture? She challenged the notion of tribes, believing that we are all descendants of the Austronesians and that what differs are the customs and traditions specific to each place. In short, there is no such thing as “tribes.” She warned that our idea of culture is often a colonial construct. If I were to proceed with my books, they needed to be free from any agenda of proving something. Instead, they should focus on storytelling.

As a writer, I am a storyteller at heart. Stories come to me, and I use my skills to write, format, and publish them. This is a power not many can boast. My goal in writing books about our communities is not to highlight marginalized groups but to present them in a positive light. I want the children who read these books to see themselves and their traditions in a positive way, inspiring them to love who they are and, when they are grown, to reconnect with their roots.

The stories entrusted to me come with a duty to document and share them with the next generation. It is a responsibility I take seriously, and with the guidance of experts like Ms. Marian Pastor-Roces, I am confident that I can honor this duty.