CollaPAWration: A celebration of art and animals at La Herencia

Animal lovers, fur-parents, and art enthusiasts unite! As an art-lover and animal lover, this event got me interested. The much-anticipated "CollaPAWration" event has officially kicked off at La Herencia, Torres Street, Davao City from September 19 to 30, 2024. This unique exhibit brings together the beauty of art and the love for animals, offering an immersive experience with art sales, live paintings, workshops, and more.