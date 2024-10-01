CollaPAWration: A celebration of art and animals at La Herencia

Animal lovers, fur-parents, and art enthusiasts unite! As an art-lover and animal lover, this event got me interested. The much-anticipated "CollaPAWration" event has officially kicked off at La Herencia, Torres Street, Davao City from September 19 to 30, 2024. This unique exhibit brings together the beauty of art and the love for animals, offering an immersive experience with art sales, live paintings, workshops, and more.
A fusion of art and advocacy
"CollaPAWration" is more than just an art exhibit; it’s a vibrant celebration of animals and the creative talents of local artists. The event serves as a platform to raise awareness and extend support to Bantay Hayop Davao, a dedicated animal welfare group. Fur-parents, pet lovers, and anyone sharing the advocacy to help animals are encouraged to join and experience the exhibit.
Featured davao artists
The exhibit proudly features the works of some of Davao’s finest artists, including Genevieve Dago-Oc, Nino Acero, Ibon Villalon, Maru, and Isang. Their art not only celebrates animals but also reflects the vibrant and diverse art scene of Davao. Ibon is classically trained while the other artists are self-taught.
Workshops to ‘unleash your creativity’
For those eager to try their hand at creating art, two engaging workshops are being held at The Patio of La Herencia Davao:
• Animal Portraits in Oil by Ibon Villalon: Learn the techniques of painting lifelike animal portraits with renowned artist Ibon Villalon.
• Pet Portrait Sketching Workshop: Explore the basics of sketching pets and capture the unique charm of your furry friends.
Merchants Corner: A hub of creativity
The event also features a Merchants Corner, showcasing a variety of artists and artisans, including:
• Kokata Art Studio
• Mymy Illustrations
• Brown Butterfly Taxidermy
• Bantay Hayop Davao
• Knots & Stitches - Davao Ph
• Jazzuchan
• Maru Aihara
• Pichi-Pichi Studio
• Isang Ondon
• TinyBeaders
• Ghostie
Live art and pet portrait commissions
Art lovers can witness live art sessions from talented artists such as Kokata Art Studio, Mymy Illustrations, Ms. Pawlette with her exquisite watercolor and ink portraits, and The Art of Ibon Villalon. These artists are also available for pet portrait commissions, capturing the essence of your beloved pets in personalized artworks.
Join the celebration
"CollaPAWration" is a must-visit event for those who share a love for animals and a passion for art. Come and explore the exhibit, support local artists, and be part of a community that believes in the power of art to make a difference. Visit La Herencia, on Torres Street, Davao City, and celebrate the bond between humans and animals through creativity.