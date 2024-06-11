Commitment of support

When it comes to addressing your commercial and industrial equipment requirements, there's no better choice than Monark Equipment Corporation.
On May 17, 2024, Monark widened its reach by opening its Ma-a branch, in celebration of its 37th anniversary. The event commenced with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, officiated by Onofre Banson Jr., President; Eric Visaya, Vice President of Mining & Product Support; Manuel Martin, Vice President of Core Industries, Rental, Used, & New; and Roland Chu, General Manager of Power Systems.
"Through all these years, we always commit our support to you. This new facility is one of the many ways to show you that we stand by that commitment, now and in the years to come," Monark Ma-a's Branch Sales Manager Faye Jayno said during her opening remarks.
Monark's product range includes heavy machinery, power systems, and industrial equipment from renowned brands such as Caterpillar (CAT), ensuring reliability and efficiency for your operations. It also offers allied products like Genie Aerial Lifts, Tadano Cranes, Scheuerle Modular Trucks, and Putzmeister Concrete Pumps.
"You can see from the facility that we've put up, especially when you take a look at the facility that we once had, we really are serious about having the parts on time, about having facilities wherein yung mga units ninyo ay palaging nagtatrabaho (always working)," Monark's President, Onofre Banson Jr. said.
Capping off the program was a lively performance by the Kadayawan Drumbeaters.
As guests enjoyed their meals, they were treated to live music by the acoustic duo "Bobby & Dimples." Several lucky raffle winners took home premium Cat merchandise.
Exploring machine repairs and green spaces
Prior to the ceremony, facility tours were conducted, allowing customers to explore various areas of the facility.
Guests and customers were welcomed to explore the Customer Lounge/Parts Counter area during the tour, which showcased various exhibits including the CAT 226 and PCC booth.
Following this, they proceeded to the Hose Assembly area. The second floor comprises a range of facilities including different offices, a service view deck, and an alfresco dining/work area with a warehouse view.
The event also featured a product exhibit participated by Monark’s affiliate companies – Higantis, Sitech, SEM, Monark Foundation, Inc., and Product Support booth, showcasing different promotional services.
Guests and customers also toured around the service bay area where they witnessed a host of services in action such as transmission rebuild, engine overhaul, undercarriage rebuild service among others.
Concluding the tour, attendees made their way to the launch venue.
Commitment to sustainability
Standing on a 6,000 sqm property, Monark Ma-a offers state-of-the-art facilities that set a new standard for eco-friendly infrastructure with its innovative design maximizing natural light and airflow.
Designed with sustainability at its core, Monark Ma-a features industrial-style architecture and strategically placed elements that utilize natural airflow. Greenery decorates the common areas, creating a peaceful and eco-friendly environment for everyone.
Monark Ma-a also goes beyond design, incorporating features like a rainwater catcher and a Material Recovery Facility for recycling and waste sorting.
Monark Ma-a is located at Purok 26, Diversion Road, Barangay Ma-a, Talomo, Davao City. DSCA