Compostela celebrates 77th founding anniversary and 19th Buganihan Festival, honoring roots with pride

Meanwhile, he said the 19th Buganihan Festival is not just a cultural event but a celebration of Compostelans’ identity — rooted in bayanihan, in cooperation, in the value of working together for the common good.

“It reminds us that no progress is possible without unity, without compassion, and without participation,” he added.

Ebdao said the celebration’s theme, “Level Up sa Kalamboan”, speaks not only of growth, but of the Compostelans’ shared determination to raise their municipality to greater heights, not only in governance, economy, and infrastructure, but also in education, health, and every aspect of community life.

He added that the theme is not just a slogan but a call to action.·

”It means better services for our people; it means stronger support for our farmers, our youth, our entrepreneurs; it means safe, inclusive, and smart development for every barangay; and it means that as your leaders, we must lead with integrity, innovation, and heart,” the young mayor added.

The celebration, he said, is also a time to honor the Compostela’s roots that laid the foundations of this municipality.

Meanwhile, at the heart of the celebration was the Agro-Trade Fair, a week-long event showcasing the best of Compostela’s local produce, crafts, and innovations.

All 16 barangays of the municipality participated, transforming their booths into colorful displays of agricultural abundance, creativity, and enterprise. The fair served as a platform for promoting local products and strengthening economic ties across communities.

A motorcade and Youth Day kicked off the celebration on July 27, setting the tone for the week.