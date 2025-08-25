Compostela celebrates 77th founding anniversary and 19th Buganihan Festival, honoring roots with pride

Compostela, Davao de Oro marked its 77th Araw ng Compostela and 19th Buganihan Festival with a vibrant six-day celebration from July 27 to August 1, 2025, featuring cultural events, public service activities, and community-wide festivities that brought together residents, guests, and leaders in a collaborative display of pride and heritage.
In his message, Compostela Municipal Mayor Levi S. Ebdao stated that the foundation day celebration of Compostela serves as a testament to the municipality’s resilience.
“From humble beginnings, we have grown into a municipality known for its rich culture, hardworking people, and progressive vision. We have weathered challenges — from natural disasters to the global pandemic — yet here we are, stronger, united, and more determined than ever to move forward,” Mayor Ebdao said.
Meanwhile, he said the 19th Buganihan Festival is not just a cultural event but a celebration of Compostelans’ identity — rooted in bayanihan, in cooperation, in the value of working together for the common good.
“It reminds us that no progress is possible without unity, without compassion, and without participation,” he added.
Ebdao said the celebration’s theme, “Level Up sa Kalamboan”, speaks not only of growth, but of the Compostelans’ shared determination to raise their municipality to greater heights, not only in governance, economy, and infrastructure, but also in education, health, and every aspect of community life.
He added that the theme is not just a slogan but a call to action.·
”It means better services for our people; it means stronger support for our farmers, our youth, our entrepreneurs; it means safe, inclusive, and smart development for every barangay; and it means that as your leaders, we must lead with integrity, innovation, and heart,” the young mayor added.
The celebration, he said, is also a time to honor the Compostela’s roots that laid the foundations of this municipality.
Meanwhile, at the heart of the celebration was the Agro-Trade Fair, a week-long event showcasing the best of Compostela’s local produce, crafts, and innovations.
All 16 barangays of the municipality participated, transforming their booths into colorful displays of agricultural abundance, creativity, and enterprise. The fair served as a platform for promoting local products and strengthening economic ties across communities.
A motorcade and Youth Day kicked off the celebration on July 27, setting the tone for the week.
During the Night of Worship, the evening was brimming with unity and faith.
On the second day, the town celebrated its indigenous heritage with "Al'law ng Kalumonan," a Tribal Celebration Day. This was followed by a touching Fabulous Educators Night that honored Compostela's devoted mentors and instructors.
During the "Handog Titulo", land titles were distributed on the third day, along with a jobs fair. Several government services were also provided during the Serbisyo Caravan.
Meanwhile, on the evening of the same day, the Buganihan Gay Queen 2025 pageant and a special appearance by Pinoy Big Brother housemate Angel Saycon were the highlights of the LGBTQ+ Night celebration of diversity.
While women took center stage on Women's Day, engines roared at the Motorshow on July 30. The renowned Garbo Compostela 2025, which included a thrilling performance by Tawag ng Tanghalan Grand Resbaker Champion Marko Rudio, made the evening sparkle.
The highly anticipated Binibining Compostela 2025 Grand Coronation Night, which included guest singer Wilbert Ross as the main act and celebrated beauty and grace, took place on July 31.
The grand finale on August 1 began with a solemn Thanksgiving Mass officiated by Rev. Fr. Agerio Pana, followed by the Closing Program in the evening. It was capped off with the spectacular Congressional and Governor’s Night, featuring the popular band Cup of Joe, and concluded with a vibrant fireworks display and rave party, leaving a lasting impression of joy and unity. CEA and Angkol Julio/IDS LGU Compostela