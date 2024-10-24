Concentrix PH launches 'Gadgets for Good' for digital inclusivity, empowerment

At the October 21 launch of Gadgets for Good where a ceremonial turnover as well as memorandum signing also took place, Concentrix VP for Client Success Tonichi Parekh was joined by multi-sectoral leaders such as Jopat Lelay, Executive Director for Roadmap and Shared Services Delivery from the IT-BPO Association of the Philippines, Graciela Mendoza, Consultant for the Department of Education, and Emmy Lou Delfin, Regional Director of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT)-Mimaropa. Beneficiaries also included the Educational Research and Development Assistance (ERDA) Foundation, and Quezon City local government.

“As a tech-led company, we have been engaged in this program for the past year and proud to formally launch ‘Gadgets for Good’ as part of our commitment to uplift the communities we serve,” Parekh said. “Technology should be a tool for empowerment, not a barrier. Through this program, we hope to provide students with the necessary resources to thrive regardless of their background, and create pathways for success through the power of technology.”

Montero, who is also a proponent of the program, added: “‘Gadgets for Good’ is also Concentrix’s contribution to the IBPAP PC Donation Program. In collaboration with DepEd and DICT and various Local Government Units (LGUs), this initiative aligns with the broader goal of fostering equal opportunities in education and empowering young minds through technology. Collaborating with government, civil organizations and private sector highlights the collective effort to ensure digital inclusivity for Filipino learners.”

“Together with our other CSR initiative called ‘Turo Guro’ which provides free English language upskilling for teachers and educators, its combination with ‘Gadgets for Good’ ignites a transformative learning experience for our youth, paving the way for a brighter future with game-changing careers,” Sta. Maria concluded.

Both Turo Guro and Gadgets for Good are initiatives under the banner “Concentrix Cares” which encompasses the various CSR initiatives of the company in the Philippines. Concentrix PH was recently recognized as Grand Winner-Company of the Year at the 2024 Asia CEO Awards for being at the forefront of contributing to the nation’s economy and its communities. It is also one of the 5 Most Inspiring Workplaces in Asia 2024, and ranked #1 overall in the global list of the same. PR