Concentrix PH launches 'Hatid Game-Changers: Biyaheng Bayanihan' amid fuel crisis

As rising fuel costs continue to impact daily commuting across the country, Concentrix Philippines has rolled out “Hatid Game-Changers: Biyaheng Bayanihan,” a dedicated shuttle initiative that supports both its employees (called game-changers) and local jeepney drivers navigating the current fuel crisis.

Designed as a temporary support measure, it augments the company’s already existing Point-to-Point Bus free transport program in NCR Plus.

Concentrix’s Hatid Game-Changers, as with its Point-to-Point bus program, funds both the fuel as well as income of the drivers, while giving employees free transport. Hatid Game-Changers is now partnering with 35 jeepney drivers in routes spanning the cities of Rizal, Quezon City, Mandaluyong, Manila and Makati in NCR, and has now included nine van drivers with routes spanning Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue and Cebu City in Cebu -- fixed routes across high-density areas where a significant number of employees and Concentrix sites reside. Combined with the Concentrix Point-to-Point bus program in NCR Plus, the vehicles are Concentrix-branded and employees show company identification to board the vehicles.

By offering a more reliable and accessible commute, the program helps ease the burden of rising costs for employees — while also creating stable, consistent income stream for partner drivers affected by skyrocketing fuel prices and fluctuating ridership.

“At Concentrix, care is not just a value—it’s something that we put into action, and becomes a lifeline in times of need,” said Amit Jagga, Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer of Concentrix Philippines.

“Hatid Game-Changers: Biyaheng Bayanihan reflects our commitment and solidarity with our people as well as the communities we operate in. By including jeepney and van drivers, we’re able to extend the transportation support in an even more encompassing and meaningful way,” he added.

Amit also noted that since Hatid Game-Changers is a temporary support measure in response to the current fuel situation, its duration and scope will be subject to ongoing assessment based on evolving conditions. Concentrix is investing almost P100 Million across multiple transport support programs it will run for game-changers this year.

Concentrix game-changers who are using the service report reduced commute stress and improved daily savings. “Malaking tulong ito sa amin—hindi lang sa gastos, kundi sa peace of mind araw-araw,” shared Lhynerd Carcallas, Concentrix Shaw team member utilizing Hatid Game-Changers.

Anchored on the spirit of Filipino resilience and collective support, Hatid Game-Changers: Biyaheng Bayanihan highlights how businesses can play a role in addressing both workforce needs and broader community challenges. It underscores Concentrix’s commitment as a people-first employer and a responsible corporate citizen in the Philippines.

With over 100,000 game-changers in the Philippines, Concentrix continues to champion initiatives that prioritize its workforce—recognizing that delivering world-class customer experience begins with taking care of the people behind it, as well as the communities that support them. The company recently ranked 1st in the “Most Inspiring Workplaces in Asia” and Top 5 in “Best Workplaces in the Philippines” for its wide-reaching and impactful employment practices. PR