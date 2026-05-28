ConGen Ono turns over Japan- funded training center to IP groups

Consul General of Japan to Davao, Hirotaka Ono attended the turnover ceremony on May 25, 2026, the Japan-funded training center to Bama Community in Agusan del Sur.
Titled “The Project for the Construction of Training Center for Bamata Community in Agusan del Sur”, it was funded through Official Development Assistance (ODA) of Japan through the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Projects (GGP).
The project grant, amounting to approximately P3.5 million, was used to construct a new training center for the Bamata Tribal Council, Inc., which is composed of three indigenous
Groups — the Banwaon, Manobo, and Talaandig.
The center aims to improve the environment for delivering vocational training and various capacity-building programs for indigenous peoples living in mountainous areas, thereby contributing to increased income through the acquisition of knowledge and skills.
In his message during the ceremony, Consul General Ono highlighted that the training
center is not merely a structure made of concrete and steel, but a symbol of opportunity,
education, and hope for the Banowaon-Manobo-Talaandig communities.
He emphasized that the facility would serve as a pathway toward better livelihood opportunities, higher income, and a more peaceful future for the Indigenous Peoples communities and future generations.
The Consul General emphasized that the turnover ceremony holds special significance as
Japan and the Philippines celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations under the theme,
“Weaving the Future Together.”
He conveyed his hope that the project would contribute to strengthening the partnership and solidarity between Japan and the Indigenous Peoples communities in Mindanao.
As the leading Official Development Assistance (ODA) donor to the Philippines, Japan introduced the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Projects (GGP) in 1989 to help address poverty and support community-based development initiatives.
Through programs such as the GGP, Japan continues to promote sustainable development, mutual cooperation, and stronger people-to-people ties between Japan and the Philippines. PR