ConGen Ono turns over Japan- funded training center to IP groups

In his message during the ceremony, Consul General Ono highlighted that the training

center is not merely a structure made of concrete and steel, but a symbol of opportunity,

education, and hope for the Banowaon-Manobo-Talaandig communities.

He emphasized that the facility would serve as a pathway toward better livelihood opportunities, higher income, and a more peaceful future for the Indigenous Peoples communities and future generations.

The Consul General emphasized that the turnover ceremony holds special significance as

Japan and the Philippines celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations under the theme,

“Weaving the Future Together.”

He conveyed his hope that the project would contribute to strengthening the partnership and solidarity between Japan and the Indigenous Peoples communities in Mindanao.

As the leading Official Development Assistance (ODA) donor to the Philippines, Japan introduced the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Projects (GGP) in 1989 to help address poverty and support community-based development initiatives.

Through programs such as the GGP, Japan continues to promote sustainable development, mutual cooperation, and stronger people-to-people ties between Japan and the Philippines. PR