Connecting hearts through cinematic tales

In the vibrant world of filmmaking, where each frame narrates a tale, Chrismar Rue Soegaard stands out.

Hailing from Tagum City and an alumnus of the University of Mindanao, this 23-year-old filmmaker possesses a remarkable gift for infusing life into stories.

Rue's journey into filmmaking commenced during his junior high school years, igniting a passion for storytelling at the age of 16.

He firmly believes that stories shape our world and are the threads that bind us together.

To him, films hold immense value as they foster connections among people, serving as a poignant reminder of our shared human experiences.

"I think the film is one of the unwritten needs in life. That is why I'm committed to serving my purpose as a filmmaker and as a human being," Rue said.

His fascination with films sprouted under the guidance of his mother, who introduced him to the world of cinema early on.

Regular visits to Video City and shared movie-watching moments with his family kindled his cinematic passion.

Rue's storytelling ardor finds inspiration in acclaimed filmmakers such as Quentin Tarantino, Mel Gibson, Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan, Steven Spielberg, Taika Waititi, and Zack Snyder.

Despite lacking formal training or workshops, he honed his craft through extensive film-watching and research on these iconic figures.

"I grew up watching movies, I learned to make a film by watching movies. I've never gone to any workshops or anything like that when I started so my foundation was just to watch and research about these people," he shared.

While Rue harbored a deep love for movies, the thought of becoming a filmmaker only dawned on him as he was about to enter senior high school.

Driven by boundless creativity, Rue's films, including "The Face of a Blissful Mind," "Lolly," and "Call Me Santa," have garnered acclaim.