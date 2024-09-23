Consulate General of the Republic of San Marino-PH launches 'Pamilya Papel'

The Consulate General of the Republic of San Marino in the Philippines is proud to unveil to the public its second book, “Pamilya Papel” (Paper Family), a heartwarming story about adoption and family during the media launch held at the PJL Corporate Center in Makati. Authored by the esteemed Genaro R. Gojo Cruz and beautifully illustrated by Tin Javier, this book is certain to touch the hearts of readers of all ages.

“Pamilya Papel” tells the touching story of Miko, a young child who navigates the complexities of adoption and the beauty of finding a family. Through engaging narrative and captivating illustrations, the book highlights the importance of family bonds and the joy of belonging. It is a testament to the power of love and the resilience of the human spirit.

Jean Henri Lhuillier, Honorary Consul General of the Republic of San Marino-Philippines, shared his thoughts on the book’s launch: “The Consulate General of the Republic of San Marino in the Philippines has been a steadfast supporter of social development initiatives aimed at improving the well-being of children, particularly orphans. It is heartwarming to know that some Filipino children have found homes in San Marino, embraced by welcoming Sammarinese families. The Republic of San Marino and the Philippines share a strong emphasis on the importance of family and community and by partnering with Bookmark Inc. and publishing “Pamilya Papel”, we strengthen our shared values and our commitment to creating a better world for all children. We are excited to bring this meaningful story to a wide audience. 'Pamilya Papel' is more than just a children’s book; it is a celebration of family, love, and the enduring bonds that connect us all.”

The Consulate General of the Republic of San Marino-Philippines is enjoining the public to celebrate the launch of “Pamilya Papel” by getting hold of a copy of the book at the Bookmark website, Shopee and Lazada. PR