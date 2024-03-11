Cooperation, unity make a province mighty

Meanwhile, the six tribes of the province, which include the Mansaka, Mandaya, Dibabawon, Kagan, Manggawangon, and Manobo, were highlighted during the Al'law ng Kalumonan. Some of the weavers of the Mandaya tribe showcased their weaving skills while others sold their products, which prices range from P100 to P1,000, during the exhibit.

On the evening of March 7, Gigi De Lana and her band, The Gigi Vibes, entertained the crowd with their electrifying performance during the Konsyertulong, which aimed to get support through various forms of donations and pledges. As of March 7, deputy action officer of the anniversary event Lara Zaphire Kristy Bermejo revealed that the province has already collected a total of P300,000 in actual collection of the pledges.

Gigi sang varied genres of music, ranging from hard core to soft ballad, to the delight of the crowd.

On the second day, the event was started with a pontifical mass, celebrated by Tagum Diocese Bishop Medil Sacay Aseo, followed by a Women's Day Celebration, where the guest speaker was none other than Court of Appeals Justice Evelyn Arellano. The most anticipated State of the Province Report by Gov. Dorothy Gonzaga came in last where the lady governor delivered a strong, powerful, yet touching and sincere report. CEA