Courageous choices, significant gains: Insights from an anchorman’s journey to success

Forging a career in real estate is not unlike making a high-stakes investment. The journey can be unpredictable and challenging, but the potential rewards are limitless. Mr. Oinee Moreno, a newly minted Director in Anchor Land’s Davao Sales Team exemplifies the heights that one can reach in real estate and shares valuable insights for aspiring professionals.
Finding the Right Fit
Like many, Oinee transitioned from the corporate world after realizing that a 9-5 schedule, and fixed salary weren't aligned with his ambitions. Seeking opportunities that would reward his efforts proportionally, he discovered his niche in real estate sales.
In 2021, Oinee got his start in Anchor Land as a Sales Manager. Joining the esteemed developer proved to be a pivotal move, as his career began to take off exponentially. He excitedly shares, “One of my proudest moments is that in my first week, I sold my first unit. In the next month, I also had another sale!”
Oinee attributes this early success to his innate confidence.
If I can describe my strategy, I would say that I’m naturally bolero. It was built in me to do sales. I don’t always present by the book. I like to joke and kaya kong makisama. That’s why madali lang sakin to build rapport with clients.
Oinee Moreno, Anchor Land’s Davao Sales Team Director
Triumph Over Loss and Evolving Perspectives
Despite these initial wins, Oinee’s journey was not without its ups and downs. He recalls, “When I started, 202 Peaklane was brand-new and the first of its kind in the market as a Rentvestment. I was challenged to help clients understand and appreciate this new concept.”
This also came on the heels of the global pandemic and a period of financial troubles for him. “After years of working, I was used to a certain quality of life. Then, naging jobless ako for two years. I lost everything."
Undeterred by these setbacks, Oinee recognized the need to evolve. He shifted his focus from individual success to building a winning team. “The competition is fierce. To stay competitive, you need to impart what you know. Instead of trying to keep up with new sellers, I decided to level up and help them succeed.”
He resolved to invest his time and resources in cultivating a solid relationship with his team. “When we started, namuhunan ako to jumpstart our team’s sales initiatives. It was important to me to invest in my connections with my sellers and brokers, with or without support. That year, we produced 57 units with a manpower of three, exceeding our sales target by over 58%! Because I was able to activate my people, it resulted in a lot of sales."
Indeed, Oinee’s investment yielded more than just impressive sales. After one year with Anchor Land, he earned a well-deserved promotion to Senior Sales Manager. This success further fueled his drive and dedication to his work, leading his team to sell a remarkable 204 units for 202 Peaklane in 2023 - around 41% of the entire property.
January 2024 brought him more wins with yet another promotion - this time, to Sales Director. “I was aiming for it but didn’t expect it so soon. It’s overwhelming, but I’ll take it one step at a time” he added, reflecting on his journey so far.
Secrets to Success
When asked about his accomplishments, Oinee underscores the critical role of mentorship. “You can only learn from the people above you. At the end of the day, mas-advanced sila mag isip sayo because they have already gone through the struggle. That’s why I’m thankful to have great mentors at Anchor Land. My bosses, especially Ma’am Beth, always give me new challenges - challenges that I sometimes question. But every time, I give my 100% to prove that I can do it and, in the end, they always reward me even beyond what I expect.”
He emphasized the need for a supportive work environment, which he has found in Anchor Land. “It’s no longer like working here, it’s like being part of a family. There is plenty of support, with resources for Facebook boosting, monthly roadshows, and a good budget. I could not ask for more.”
When it comes to fostering successful connections with clients, Oinee moves beyond the initial transaction and adopts a long-term mindset, stating “For me, client relationships don't end when the deal is closed. Instead, it is a steppingstone to establishing a lifelong commitment and dedication.”
As a leader, he also highlights the importance of understanding different perspectives in setting his team up for success. “Mataas na ang experience ko, so I can see the views of sellers and the company. Those without experience won’t understand. That’s why I teach my people how to adapt. Of course, I always stand as a leader and make sure that they know na lahat ng tulong, ibibigay ko sa kanila, even down to my last cent.”
Taking Risks, Reaping The Rewards
For Oinee, the industry is a realm for risk-takers, where endless opportunities await those willing to take the chance. Now, he enjoys both the material and personal rewards of a thriving career in real estate. “I’m happy I was able to bounce back and have the lifestyle that I had, and more. I’m even planning to buy a car this year! But my calling is really to see my team grow, financially and in their careers. My results speak for my leadership, so my goal now is to help them reach the promotions and achievements they deserve. “
To aspiring professionals, he advises taking on new challenges and not playing it safe.
"Dreaming without doing means nothing. You need to take action. You need to take risks for you to learn.” If you’re ready to embark on an exciting career in real estate sales anchored on details, don’t hesitate to connect with us at Anchor Land. Your journey to success starts here.
