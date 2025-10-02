Cozy days ahead by Penshoppe

Following the high-energy success of its Full Speed Ahead campaign, Philippine fashion leader PENSHOPPE is shifting gears with a new story for 2025: Cozy Days Ahead. Launching this October through special mall events in Cagayan de Oro (October 4–5) and Davao (October 25–26), the campaign embraces comfort, connection, and timeless everyday style.

From momentum to mindfulness: A new chapter

PENSHOPPE has long inspired its community to move boldly and live with confidence. With Brighter Days Ahead, the brand championed optimism. With Full Speed Ahead, it celebrated ambition and drive. Now, Cozy Days Ahead invites everyone to pause, breathe, and embrace the moments that matter most—whether that’s a slow morning, a coffee run, or laughter shared with friends.

“Cozy Days Ahead is about embracing a different kind of energy—the warmth that comes from slowing down and being present,” said Donnie Manaloto, PENSHOPPE’s Brand Communications Head. “It’s a reminder that fashion isn’t just about making statements—it’s also about how we feel, connect, and express ourselves every day.”

Brandon Liu, PENSHOPPE Vice President, added: “Community has always been at the heart of what we do. Our commitment goes beyond creating clothes—it’s about building real connections and fostering a space where individuality is celebrated. Cozy Days Ahead reflects that promise by showing that fashion can bring people together while staying inclusive, accessible, and real.”

The cozy days ahead collection

The new collection blends soft textures, warm layers, and relaxed silhouettes designed to move seamlessly from home to the outdoors. Key pieces include:

Boxed Polos – Structured yet versatile, perfect for layering or wearing solo.

Graphic Tees – Statement staples for daily wear and weekend hangouts.

Oversized Pullovers & Sweaters – Cozy must-haves for cool days and coffee runs.

Relaxed-Fit Pants & Cargo Joggers – Comfort-driven with modern streetwear appeal.

Lightweight Jackets & Outerwear – Effortless transitional styling.

Elevated Basics – Everyday essentials with a cozy, minimalist twist.

Cozy days ahead mall tour

Bringing the campaign to life, PENSHOPPE is hosting two exclusive mall events designed for connection, style, and shared experiences. Access is open to Club PENSHOPPE members via the PENSHOPPE App, giving fans entry to special perks, promos, and the chance to meet Club PENSHOPPE ambassadors in person.

In Cagayan de Oro, the event will take place on October 4–5 at SM CDO Downtown Premier, featuring endorsers Jeff Moses, Vince Maristela, and Dylan Menor. Meanwhile, Davao fans can join on October 25–26 at The Annex of SM City Davao, Event Center – Ground Level, with appearances from BINI and Julia Barretto. At both stops, guests can expect exclusive previews of the Cozy Days Ahead collection, enjoy Club PENSHOPPE rewards and promos, explore interactive style booths and cozy lounges, and meet endorsers who embody the campaign’s spirit of inclusivity, authenticity, and connection. PR