CPDA: Your home for top-tier crafts, designs

In CPDA's design process, according to Lyndon John Cabahug, the Operations Manager, the primary objective is to conduct routine site inspections during the design of houses, offices, resorts, and particularly tourist spots. These inspections aim to assess the required restoration and potential impact on projects.

For eco-tourism projects in provincial areas, often located near waterfalls or forests, their design approach tends to be minimal or least invasive. Before initiating planning, thorough surveys of the area are undertaken to identify existing trees, minimizing disturbance during design. The usual procedure involves examining the lot and configuring buildings to require minimal modification to the site.

“Regarding materials sustainability, we prioritize locally sourced materials to reduce expenses and carbon footprint. For example, in tropical locations with high humidity, traditional reliance on air conditioning increases electricity demand. To address this, we incorporate shading into designs to minimize direct sunlight exposure on buildings. We also consider post-ventilation methods like passive cooling, reducing reliance on electric fans for sustainable and comfortable spaces,” Cabahug added.

Aside from an eco-friendly approach, CPDA also allows clients to determine their preferred designs for their projects. When encountering clients with specific preferences or themes in mind for their houses, offices, or resorts, CPDA engages in conversation to ascertain the design direction. While prioritizing the fulfillment of their clients' needs, CPDA also leverages their expertise and experiences, particularly if relevant to the site. In cases where a design is impractical for implementation, CPDA provides advice and suggests alternatives.

“If the client doesn't have a specific design in mind, we prepare and present a collection of pictures, known as mood boards, to evoke different feelings and moods. Each board showcases various clusters representing different atmospheres. For example, Moonboard 1 may display options for a bright and tropical ambiance, while another board may lean towards modern aesthetics with minimalist, industrial elements like blocks, steel, and glass. We also offer a board highlighting luxurious features such as leather, gold accents, and granite or marble finishes. Essentially, we allow the client to choose a mood board that aligns with the vision for their building,” Cabahug shared.

The firm operates with a mindset focused on ensuring customer satisfaction regardless of location. Their ultimate goal is to ensure clients' happiness, with architects and interior designers tasked with providing tailored solutions. They adopt a solutions-oriented approach, which is reflected in their work ethic characterized by collaboration and open discussion of challenges and concerns.

With the support of CPDA’s network of affiliates, the firm is able to readily recommend suppliers that align with their clients' needs, facilitating smoother collaboration. Guided by the president's vision, CPDA’s aim is to offer clients a seamless experience, functioning as a one-stop destination for all their housing requirements.

Collaboration comes effortlessly to the firm due to their streamlined processes, guaranteeing convenience for clients through unified leadership and administration.