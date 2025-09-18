CRAVE gala honors excellence in Davao

Foodpanda painted Davao pink as it hosted the CRAVE Partner Summit & Awards 2025 at Acacia Hotel Davao on September 10. CRAVE—short for Celebrating Relationships & Advancing Valuable Experiences—gathered top restaurant and retail partners for an evening of recognition, collaboration, and celebration.

The Pink Gala highlighted Davao’s vibrant culture and its role as a hub for innovation, bringing together more than 150 guests including local entrepreneurs, brand partners, and community leaders. Guests enjoyed cultural performances, live music, and engaging activities, all leading up to the much-anticipated CRAVE Awards. The program honored outstanding partners whose passion and performance have driven foodpanda’s success in Mindanao.

Among the highlights, Tuna Republik, Infinitea, New Davao Famous, Haveli King, and Mon’s Grill were named winners of Pau-Pau’s Top of Table Award for excelling in sales and market leadership. Family Fried Chicken, Pater Al-Kuwait, Chikoy’s Lugawan, Bagong Lipunan, and Mandarin Tea Garden took home Pau-Pau’s Momentum Master Award for their strong year-over-year growth in the first half of 2025. The Pau-Pau’s Ad-Star Award went to Mamastill Atbp, Merry Mango, JM Shawarma, Haveli King, and Bar ko sa Lagao for their impressive campaign-driven results. Recognized for Operational Excellence were Aling Paz Food Haus, Eat! Chiro, Butcher’s Best Barbeque, Mang Paeng’s Inasal, and KAON Resto Grill, while Merry Mango, Barbeque Boss, Boy Zugba, Pansititoy, and Villa Tuna Restaurant received the People’s Palate Award for being crowd favorites through repeat orders and high customer ratings.

Adding to the excitement, lucky guests also took home raffle prizes, including a three-day, two-night trip to Boracay and SM shopping gift certificates. “This celebration is more than just an awards night—it’s a testament to the strong partnerships that fuel our growth not only in Davao but across the Philippines,” said Louie Lim, Head of Account Management at foodpanda Philippines. “Together, we don’t just crave success—we build it, side by side.”

The CRAVE Partner Summit & Awards will continue in Cebu on September 22 and Manila on October 7, extending the same recognition and celebration to foodpanda’s partners nationwide. PR