Creating deeper works of art through immersion in livelihood communities

The Mindanaoan artists who immersed themselves in the countryside alongside the farmers are honoring the vibrant red soil of Cadalian, which has nourished the Klata and Monuvu communities for ages. The steep and bumpy dirt roads surprised the artists as these became like a welcoming red carpet into the vast and fertile land.

While, the artists who sailed alongside the fishermen also pay tribute to the vibrant azure hues of the Sarangani Strait, which has been a source of sustenance and life for the Sangil, Blaan, Tausug, and Manobo communities for generations. They experienced firsthand the deep connection between these diverse peoples and the coastal landscapes they inhabit, where the sea acts as a nurturing and infinite expanse, abounding with endless possibilities, forever dancing to its own abundant rhythm.

Constancio Baes Jr., President of Hope for the Nations Philippines, said their vision is to holistically transform these marginalized farmers and to help them financially, physically, and educationally to create a community that focuses more on the future of the children.

During the exhibition, RD Relly B. Garcia, through Renee Enriquez, officer-in-charge of the Regional Fisheries Training and Fisherfolk Coordination Division (RFTFCD), said they are now unveiling this art exhibit inspired by the learnings and the immersion of the artists into the lives of our fisherfolk.

“The stories of our fisherfolk through the powerful medium of art that transcends boundaries are presented. These stories will depict their struggles, achievements, and their everyday lives. This exhibit is not just a mere collection of art pieces, but a tribute to our fishing community,” Garcia said.