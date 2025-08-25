CSWDO holds leadership and conflict management training for Agdao and Buhangin districts

The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) of Davao City successfully conducted a two-day Leadership and Conflict Management Training for senior citizens on June 26 and 27, 2025, bringing together participants from various barangays of Agdao and Buhangin districts.

The event was designed to empower senior citizens with essential leadership skills and conflict management strategies, aiming to build more resilient and community-oriented leaders within the grassroots level.

At the heart of the training was Ms. Nerlyn A. Altillero, RSW, a licensed social worker and passionate human rights advocate who has been involved in child and human rights work since she was only 9 years old. Now

At the age of 28 She serves as the Human Resource at the Ananda Marga Special Academic Institution. where she continues her commitment to guiding individuals and resolving institutional challenges.

During her session, Altillero captivated the audience with her deeply personal journey, emphasizing that “service is not about money; it is about surrendering everything and offering your best in service to others." Her words resonated strongly with the participants, many of whom expressed admiration and inspiration from her story.

According to one senior participant, "At her young age, she teaches us that real leadership comes from understanding others — not just creating programs, but knowing how to lead with empathy and manage people by recognizing their differences."

Altillero elaborated on the importance of individual differences, shaped by environment, family background, and personal experience. She stressed that effective leaders must be able to adapt, understand diverse personalities, and act with compassion and clarity in both planning and people management.

The CSWDO expressed gratitude for the active participation of the senior citizens and emphasized the value of continued education and empowerment, regardless of age. The training is part of the city’s broader effort to enhance community-based leadership and ensure that senior citizens remain vital contributors to their communities.

This initiative reflects Davao City's commitment to inclusive development, placing a spotlight on the wisdom, leadership potential, and continued service of its elderly citizens. PR