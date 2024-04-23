Culinary traditions in Kinosaki: A journey through traditional Japanese Kaiseki dining

Embracing tradition at a Ryokan

Kinosaki Onsen is a charming village in Toyooka, Japan, surrounded by peaceful landscapes. The train ride to Kyoto takes three hours. Kinosaki is well-known for its healing hot springs, but that's not all it has to offer. It takes visitors on a culinary journey through the age-old cuisine of Japan. During our stay at a traditional Ryokan, where every meal is an artistic experience, we will delve into the core of Kinosaki's culinary treasures.

Tsutaya was a charming and authentic Japanese inn where we checked into a traditional Ryokan. The Ryokan was kept in pristine condition by a firm that was devoted to maintaining its history, even though it was rather old. With their large rooms, living areas, and connected spaces, our accommodations exuded an air of timeless luxury.

Our courteous Nepalese butler and waiter, Soo-san, began our gastronomic adventure with the melodic call of dinner time. The Kaiseki Way, a Japanese eating tradition known for its well-planned dishes, was explained to us as we were led into the dining room.