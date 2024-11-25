DusitD2 Davao and Dusit Thani Residence Davao officially welcomed the festive season with a captivating Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony held in the main lobby of dusitD2 Davao. This year’s celebration featured the elegant theme “Culture Luxe,” a luxurious interpretation of a culturally infused Christmas close to the heart of Davao.

The lobby gleamed with blue and gold ornaments, modern patterns, and Mindanaoan-inspired accents, reflecting Dusit Davao’s commitment to highlighting local artistry with a contemporary twist. Each detail, from the harmonious blue and gold palette to the traditional Davao patterns reimagined, was chosen to embody the essence of both luxury and cultural heritage.

The evening commenced with an opening performance by the Kalumon Performing Ensemble, who graced the ceremony with the enchanting sounds of the Kulintang and a contemporary dance piece.