DusitD2 Davao and Dusit Thani Residence Davao officially welcomed the festive season with a captivating Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony held in the main lobby of dusitD2 Davao. This year’s celebration featured the elegant theme “Culture Luxe,” a luxurious interpretation of a culturally infused Christmas close to the heart of Davao.
The lobby gleamed with blue and gold ornaments, modern patterns, and Mindanaoan-inspired accents, reflecting Dusit Davao’s commitment to highlighting local artistry with a contemporary twist. Each detail, from the harmonious blue and gold palette to the traditional Davao patterns reimagined, was chosen to embody the essence of both luxury and cultural heritage.
The evening commenced with an opening performance by the Kalumon Performing Ensemble, who graced the ceremony with the enchanting sounds of the Kulintang and a contemporary dance piece.
Cluster General Manager Christoph Kuch shared a heartfelt message, stating, “Tonight, as we light our tree, we’re reminded of the joy of coming together, celebrating our shared values, and embracing the unique beauty of each culture. Our theme, “Culture Luxe,” represents the elegance of tradition and the warmth of unity. Dusit Davao has always been a place where cultures meet, where every detail, from our hospitality to our spaces, is crafted to welcome you with luxury and care.”
Special guests included Davao City Councilor Al Ryan Alejandre, representing City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, and Assistant Regional Director Judy Colaljo, on behalf of the Department of Tourism’s-Davao Regional Director RD Tanya Rabat-Tan, both of whom delivered holiday messages that emphasized unity and gratitude.
This year, Dusit Davao Hotels launched a special partnership with Field of Dreams Children’s Charity Foundation through the “Stars of Hope” initiative.
Guests are invited to purchase star ornaments at the hotel concierge for P250, personalize them with heartfelt wishes, and hang them on the Christmas tree. Field of Dreams Board Secretary, Geri Evangelista, expressed his gratitude for the collaboration, highlighting its positive impact on the community.
The Dusit Davao Management and Field of Dreams team hung the first ornaments, symbolizing hope and community.
The lighting of the Christmas tree was marked by a ceremonial gong struck by Mr. Tomas Lorenzo, CEO of Torre Lorenzo Development Corp. As the tree lit up, Mr. Lorenzo shared a toast: “This beautiful Christmas tree not only reflects the festive spirit but also the essence of Davao and Mindanao. The attention to detail — rooted in what is local — truly reflects what dusitD2 Davao and Dusit Thani Residence Davao stand for, as a meeting place for our local and international guests alike. I am optimistic about Davao and the Philippines, and we are excited to continue our projects here. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to everyone!”
The tree lighting was more than just an illumination of lights; it symbolized the unity of diverse cultures and the spirit of togetherness, embodying Dusit Davao Hotels’ dedication to creating meaningful holiday experiences. Through dance, music, and the symbolic stars of hope, the ceremony not only celebrates the festive season but invites all to partake in a deeper celebration of community, compassion, and cultural pride.
Celebrate the holiday season in style at Dusit Davao Hotels, the perfect destination for festive indulgence with your loved ones. Embrace the spirit of Christmas with a staycation at dusitD2, starting at P21,800 per night, or at Dusit Thani Residence Davao from P23,800 per night — both packages include two tickets to our elegant Christmas Gala. Ring in the New Year with stays starting at P23,800 at dusitD2 and P25,800 at Dusit Thani Residence, including two tickets to the New Year’s Eve Gala.
Savor festive flavors at Madayaw Café with holiday lunch buffets from P1,088 per person and dinner buffets starting at P1,400 per person. Join us for Dusit Davao’s grand Christmas Eve Gala (P3,300 per person) and New Year’s Eve Gala (P3,800 per person) for a night of festive delicacies, vibrant entertainment, and unforgettable memories at the Dusit Thani Grand Ballroom.
Don’t miss out on festive hampers, savory treats, and seasonal pastries for a taste of holiday cheer available at Dusit Gourmet. PR