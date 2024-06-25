DA-Davao aims for more Kadiwa stores in LGUs

The Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao) is targeting to put up more Kadiwa stores to cover the local government units in Davao Region.

Kadiwa is a program of the Department of Agriculture which provides food crops and other food items at a more affordable prices for consumers at the same time providing farmers and producers with a direct marketing platform devoid of middlemen.

“Per mandate kelangan jud every LGU [local government unit] naa tay Kadiwa because it helps our consumers na makapalit sila na presko ug barato na mga pagkaon, this year daghan ta mga LGU gina push na maka-create sila ug sariling Kadiwa nila,” DA-Davao Regional Executive Director Macario Gonzaga said.

(Per mandate every LGU should have a Kadiwa because it helps our consumers buy fresh and cheaper food items. This year we are pushing many LGUs to create their own Kadiwa.)

Gonzaga during the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas forum held on June 18 in SM Lanang reported that DA-Davao has been steadfast in implementing Kadiwa in the region.

“The Kadiwa activities has generated P53.7-million of approximately 816.6 metric tons of agricultural products sold and established and maintained 30 Kadiwa stores,” Gonzaga said.

Among the local government units, which recently had their own Kadiwa outlets include the Municipality of Lupon in the province of Davao Oriental, where the DA turned over P5-million worth of store supplies and a vehicle to the local government.

“We at the DA are steadfast in our dedication to carrying out our mandate, which is to enhance the availability of food for every household and to support the livelihoods of our farmers and fisherfolk,” Gonzaga said during the turnover ceremony in Lupon last May 31.