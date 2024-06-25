DA gives P362M grant to 21,000 Davao farmers for ASF recovery

During the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas in Davao City, DA-Davao Regional Executive Director Macario Gonzaga said that the farmers, who are members of the 70 farmer cooperatives and associations (FCA), received a fund grant under the National Swine Production and Initiatives for Recovery and Expansion (INSPIRE) project.

Each farmer-group beneficiary got at least P5 million fund for the construction of bio-secured swine facility, and procurement of initial hogs and feeds.

Gonzaga added that among the beneficiaries, 50 groups already constructed their swine facilities; while eight recipients harvested their initial hog stocks.

The identified farmer groups who had their first harvest were Southern Davao Multi-Purpose Cooperative, UNICARBAI Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Demoloc United Farmer’s Association, and Malita Rural Workers and Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Multi-Purpose Cooperative (MARWABEMCO), all from Davao Occidental province; Davao Oriental Marker Multi-Purpose Cooperative (DOMMUPCO), and Limbahan Small Coconut Farmers and Women’s Multi-Purpose Cooperative (LIMSCOFARMCO) from Davao Oriental province; Pasig Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Upland Farmers Multi-Purpose Cooperative (PARBUF-MPC) from Davao del Sur; and CPI Agrarian Reform Cooperative from Davao de Oro.

According to the DA-Davao Livestock Program, the first harvest under the INSPIRE program produced around 4.8 to 6 metric tons of pork meat.

It is expected that before the year ends, all farmer groups will have their first harvest that will produce around 420 to 525 tons of pork meat.

The hog industry in the region also shows a slight increase from 2022 to 2023. Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority shows that the hog production in Davao grew from 138,604 metric tons in 2022 to 139,806 in 2023.

Meanwhile, farmer beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the government for helping them recover from their livelihood.