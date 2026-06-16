Dabawenya chef brings hands-on culinary training to GenSan

The school's curriculum focuses heavily on practical learning, with students spending most of their time in the kitchen rather than in traditional classroom lectures. According to Lim, the program is designed to develop technical skills and confidence through repetition and real-world application.

"I believe in the power of muscle memory. In the kitchen, it's the skills that matter,” she said.

Le Culinaire's three-month training program covers fundamental culinary techniques, including knife skills, cooking methods, baking and food preparation. Students begin cooking immediately, a teaching approach that Lim believes better prepares them for professional kitchen environments.

"On the first day of class, we don't spend hours on orientation. We cook right away. That's how learning begins,” Lim emphasized.

The program also offers students a pathway to internships and potential employment opportunities through partnerships with hospitality establishments and industry networks. Lim said the school's training model is designed to help students become job-ready in a relatively short period while maintaining industry standards.

She added that culinary education should focus on developing practical competencies that graduates can immediately apply in professional kitchens. The intensive training environment exposes students to the pace and demands of the food service industry, helping them build discipline, efficiency and adaptability.

Beyond technical instruction, Lim hopes the school will inspire students to appreciate the cultural significance of food and the role of culinary arts in preserving heritage. She said understanding local ingredients and traditions remains an important part of becoming a well-rounded chef.

"I believe we will be producing world-class chefs here," she said.

Le Culinaire's General Santos branch is the school's third location. Lim said she is optimistic about the school's future in the city and hopes to help develop the next generation of culinary professionals in the region.