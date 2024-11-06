Damosa Land Through the Years

Homegrown developer, Damosa Land, celebrated its 20th anniversary on October 11, 2024, grandly and festively focusing on giving thanks to several individuals, its partners, and employees who have greatly shaped the company into what it is now.
During the celebration, the company's young president, Mr. Ricardo "Cary" F. Lagdameo expressed his gratitude to his great-grandfather and the founder of Damosa Land, the late Don Antonio "Mr. White Hair" O. Floirendo Sr. for giving them the opportunity as a company and as individuals to cultivate and develop the land they have accumulated over the years.
He also did not fail to acknowledge his uncle and tocayo, Ricardo R. Floirendo (RRF) for laying the strong foundation for the Damosa Land.
"Through the 20 years, with the start of the great foundation, with Sir RRF at the helm in leading the charge, transforming first Damosa into a vibrant business hub with a lot of commercial centers," Lagdameo said during his anniversary message given at Bridgeport, one of the properties developed by Damosa Land.
The first residential development
He recalled that RRF was the first to put in business spaces at Damosa Complex and brought in the first Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) firm in Davao at Damosa IT Park.
"One time when Damosa was known for its party atmosphere, ito ang tinatawag na Bagong Siyudad ng Davao (this was once called the New City of Davao). Then we added the hospitality (industry), opening the first Microtel in Mindanao, with the one in Davao, and recently opening the one in Gensan," he recalled.
Lagdameo also narrated that the first foray of Damosa Land into the residential industry, which was the Damosa Fairlane, was a very transformative time for the company.
He acknowledged that although he was not part of this project, it became his training ground, where he learned about real estate as it was the time when he came into the company, working with its consultants, with his predecessor -- RRF, and with the resident team.
"And that's how I got my feet planted into the business, and now we're doing residential projects all over the Davao Region, having SeaWind as our first condominium project," Lagdameo recalled, thanking RRF for allowing him into the journey of Anflocor thru the journey of Damosa Land.
He also thanked Damosa Land's contractor, Mark Taylor who provided the business systems, that is why its buildings have never incurred damage even with the many earthquakes Davao has experienced.
Venturing into industrial development
Shortly after Lagdameo joined the team, Damosa Land got into industrial development, building the Anflo Industrial Estate (AIE) industrial park in Panabo City in 2016, which has become the most vibrant industrial hub in Mindanao.
"We even ventured into township projects, and we're so thankful that Jun Palafox is here, helping us conceptualize, I still love the term, agropolis - that I still remember that was your plan in 2009, that you worked with Tito Ricky (RRF) and with Lolo Tony (AOF) and the concept of having an agricultural metropolis in Panabo City with banana as the highlight, at the forefront of that project. Very happy to say that that plan in 2009 is now coming to fruition, so thank you for being part of that vision," Lagdameo said, referring to renowned architect and urban planner Felino "Jun" Palafox.
He also revealed that part of Agriya, which is a long ongoing project, is the UP Professional School for the Agriculture and Environment Program, which is basically putting a UP Los Baños in Panabo.
"I say it is a long, ongoing project because we signed that MOA (memorandum of agreement) in 2017, but now we're filing the big structure, this is a very big milestone for Panabo," Lagdameo said.
He narrated that they had brought in its first foreign locators at AIE and had also entered into the flexible workspace industry through its partnership with Regus.
Resilience amid Covid-19
Then Covid-19 happened.
"Covid showed how resilient we were. We made sure that nobody lost jobs, we made sure that the people were still pushing that all of you can still feed your families, and that was the most important for us. Lo and behold, the first year after Covid was the highest year ever in terms of revenue," Lagdameo shared.
He said that he could never forget 2022 when they launched Bridgeport, when they could have launched it years ago and not during Covid time.
He also recalled the launching of Damosa Land's Diamond Tower, thanking particularly Ms Lora Porras and her team, for "almost singlehandedly" putting all foreign investors and locators into the project.
"While most parts of the country are experiencing double-digit vacancies in their building we are a hundred percent (occupied) in Damosa Land," he proudly said, adding that the company has already expanded in Cagayan de Oro with Regus in partnership with International Workplace Group (IWG).
Breaking ground of newest project
"And then finally after so much hard work, getting our permits, Kahi Estates is finally ground broken! It really shows we've grown over the years," he exclaimed in excitement.
Lagdameo also thanked the media because if not for them, the public would have not known everything Damosa Land has been doing.
"Which is basically, I would like to say, we've been at the forefront of development here in the region and even in the rest of Mindanao. The reason for developing these projects is we develop where we see opportunities in Mindanao," he said.
Damosa Land as leader in green dev’t
Lagdameo also expressed his hopes that Damosa Land will be known to become a leader in sustainable development, leading the charge of Mindanao for being a green developer.
However, he admits there is still a lot to be done to achieve this.
"We can still do a lot on this aspect so I hope we could really continue to focus on that," he stressed.
Damosa Land all over Mindanao
Lagdameo added that Damosa Land is already in five major cities in Mindanao as of the present: Cagayan de Oro, the three cities in Davao Region, and General Santos City.
"Davao Motor Sales -- the automotive industry that AOF established before us was Mindanao-wide and here we are, developing all over Mindanao, one city at a time, one quality development at a time, and most especially with the people of Mindanao at the heart of all that," he said.
He also said that in the 20 years of Damosa Land's presence, it has done so much.
"So can you imagine what we could do in the next 20 years? I thank all of you for all your efforts and hard work... The land that we have been blessed with from generations ahead of us -- if that requires an industrial park, we'll build it; if that requires an office, we will build it; if that requires residential, we will build it. Because that's our commitment to the people of Mindanao and that's who we are as Damosa Land," he added.
Giving tribute to Damosa’s founder
Meanwhile, Ricardo R. Floirendo (RRF), vice chairman of the Anflo Group of Companies, also expressed his congratulatory message to all the employees and management of Damosa Land and gave tribute to his father, the late AOF.
"The milestone is not only a testament to the hard work of White Hair but also the vision of one man to dare to dream -- that's our father and our founder Mr. Antonio Floirendo Sr.," he said in the same event.
RRF added that the milestone is not just a journey of building structures and finding land but about making economic activities.
"Over the years, we expanded the community around us and we grew as well. Our development attracted investments sparking new businesses and contributing to the local economy and more importantly we have generated jobs -- jobs that provided stability for our country and countless families, and laying the foundation for a thriving community that we are proud to call home," RRF said in his inspirational message about Damosa Land.
He added that what they are most proud of is how Damosa Land has grown into a larger family, which share a vision and has become a workforce of passionate and dedicated individuals across generations.
He also said this has become a fuel in forming values that guided them from the beginning: unity, collaboration and "malasakit".
"These have been the bedrock of our success, and I am confident they will continue to drive us forward as we pursue even greater heights. As we reflect on the past two decades, we also look forward with excitement. We remain committed to fulfilling the vision my father had — building communities that enhance the quality of life for the people of Mindanao and working together to make Damosa Land a lasting legacy for future generations.," he ended.