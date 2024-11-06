Damosa Land Through the Years

Venturing into industrial development

Shortly after Lagdameo joined the team, Damosa Land got into industrial development, building the Anflo Industrial Estate (AIE) industrial park in Panabo City in 2016, which has become the most vibrant industrial hub in Mindanao.

"We even ventured into township projects, and we're so thankful that Jun Palafox is here, helping us conceptualize, I still love the term, agropolis - that I still remember that was your plan in 2009, that you worked with Tito Ricky (RRF) and with Lolo Tony (AOF) and the concept of having an agricultural metropolis in Panabo City with banana as the highlight, at the forefront of that project. Very happy to say that that plan in 2009 is now coming to fruition, so thank you for being part of that vision," Lagdameo said, referring to renowned architect and urban planner Felino "Jun" Palafox.

He also revealed that part of Agriya, which is a long ongoing project, is the UP Professional School for the Agriculture and Environment Program, which is basically putting a UP Los Baños in Panabo.

"I say it is a long, ongoing project because we signed that MOA (memorandum of agreement) in 2017, but now we're filing the big structure, this is a very big milestone for Panabo," Lagdameo said.

He narrated that they had brought in its first foreign locators at AIE and had also entered into the flexible workspace industry through its partnership with Regus.