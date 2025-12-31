Data year-end gathering brings renewed challenge to lead Davao into the world



During its recent annual membership meeting and Christmas party held at the Ritz Hotel in Obrero, Davao City, Data President Nicole Hao Bian-Ledesma called on private-sector industry members to actively promote Davao not only as a domestic travel destination but also in the global tourism arena.

“Davao has a lot to offer to guests and travellers—from highlands to coastal cities, and treasures like our unique products and our hospitality,” Bian-Ledesma said.

She also provided an update on the Davao Tourist Passport, noting that it had garnered over 1.8 million viewers as of November 2025.

Despite its name, Data clarified that the Davao Tourist Passport is not an official government-issued document but a privately led tourism initiative designed to help revitalize and strengthen the local travel sector.

Data Head of the Membership Committee Marissa Tionko emphasized that the initiative was created to support tourism stakeholders by boosting visitor engagement and increasing foot traffic across partner recreational and service establishments.