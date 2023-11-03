Davao Board of Realtors holds last party for 2023

THE Davao Board of Realtors Foundation, Inc. held its 72nd anniversary on September 22, 2023 at the Apo View Hotel in J. Camus St., Davao City.

Ms Lea C. Walker, in her opening remarks, said that leading a prestigious and respected organization, DBRFI is almost "impossible."

"I am humbled to be standing here in front of very respected people here in Davao and I came from a poor family to be standing here in front of you and to be able to serve the Davao Board of Realtors Foundation, Inc. at this very amazing year, 72nd year celebration of our anniversary," Ms Walker said.

The celebration started with a thanksgiving mass "thanking God for the guidance and a successful year."

Ms Walker revealed that the 72nd-anniversary celebration of the DBRFI is the last party that the 2023 Board of Trustees will host.

Professional Regulation Commission-Davao (PRC-Davao) Regional Director Raquel Abrantes, during her short message, congratulated the DBRFI for sustaining professionalism in the real estate industry all through these years.

During the celebration, the Board of Trustees acknowledged the pillars of the DBRFI: Ofelia D. Dacudao, Marilou C. Yap, Romeo C. Francisco, and Ernesto Jamora, Jr. because "without them, establishing the Davao Board of Realtors would not be made possible."

It was also during the event that their mother Board, the Philippine Association of Real Estate Boards' history was unveiled through a presentation and revealed that the DBRFI was long established before Pareb.

Pareb officials who graced the event were Daphne Bereciarte - National President, Rene Castillo - vice president-NCR, Arlene Posadas - National Treasurer, Marilou Espiritu - VP of North Luzon, Raquel Mendoza - Chairman-Membership, and Elsie Grace Guevarra - ND and VP for Mindanao.

Guests during the event were also treated to a delectable buffet and raffle prizes. The grand prize winner of the raffle during the anniversary was an overnight stay at Eden Nature Park sponsored by Ms Walker. Some lucky guests also won another ticket for a chance to win a brand-new Toyota Hi-Ace van on March 13, 2024.

The tickets for the brand-new Toyota Hi-Ace Van raffle prize, which are sold for P500, are still available to the public as it will be the DBRFI Board of Trustee’s project for 2023 and part of their 72nd-anniversary fundraising.

The DBRFI also announced that it will pay for the vehicle’s 20 percent BIR Tax instead of the winner.

The celebration was hosted by Trustee Mildred B. Hipolan and Past President Jovencio S. Cainong. CEA