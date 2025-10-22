Davao bulk water boosts livability and property value in Emily Homes, Cabantian

When choosing where to live, three essentials always top the list: accessibility, electricity, and water. In Emily Homes, Cabantian, all three are now within reach—and it’s transforming the community’s livability.

With the Davao City Water District (DCWD) expanding its distribution system through the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWSP), the water supply in Emily Homes has greatly improved, making the area more comfortable and attractive to homebuyers.

Just a few years ago, this seemed unlikely. In 2022, areas like Cabantian faced frequent water interruptions. Although 90% of residents had 24/7 service, many still dealt with inconsistent supply—storing water in pails, waiting for truck deliveries, and adjusting routines around unpredictable schedules.

Today, that’s no longer the case. DCWD now provides continuous water service to 95% of its customers, resulting in record-high satisfaction levels of 99.6% in Cabantian, which previously had intermittent supply.

For Engr. Jose Cadjatan, long-time president of the Emily Homes Homeowners Association, the project addressed a long-standing community issue.