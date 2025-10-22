Davao bulk water boosts livability and property value in Emily Homes, Cabantian

When choosing where to live, three essentials always top the list: accessibility, electricity, and water. In Emily Homes, Cabantian, all three are now within reach—and it’s transforming the community’s livability.
With the Davao City Water District (DCWD) expanding its distribution system through the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWSP), the water supply in Emily Homes has greatly improved, making the area more comfortable and attractive to homebuyers.
Just a few years ago, this seemed unlikely. In 2022, areas like Cabantian faced frequent water interruptions. Although 90% of residents had 24/7 service, many still dealt with inconsistent supply—storing water in pails, waiting for truck deliveries, and adjusting routines around unpredictable schedules.
Today, that’s no longer the case. DCWD now provides continuous water service to 95% of its customers, resulting in record-high satisfaction levels of 99.6% in Cabantian, which previously had intermittent supply.
For Engr. Jose Cadjatan, long-time president of the Emily Homes Homeowners Association, the project addressed a long-standing community issue.
“The number one requirement when you live in a place is accessibility to the road going downtown, then electricity and water—those three always matter. If even one of those is missing, people lose interest,” he said.
He added that residents are now pleased with the improved service:
“Now, residents say the water source is really good. The supply is cold, strong, and enough for our daily needs. We no longer have problems with water—it’s sufficient for the community.”
This reliability has not only made life easier but also increased property values. Real estate agent and Emily Homes resident Flora Mae Casa shared that the improvement has made a big difference both personally and professionally.
“I’m really happy because the improvement in our water supply has helped me a lot, especially with my house rentals,” she said.
“Most of my clients ask, ‘How’s the water? Is the supply okay now? How’s the quality?’ I can confidently tell them it’s clear, strong, and cold. Water is one of the top concerns for most clients.”
Online community discussions among Dabawenyo homebuyers echo these sentiments. Many note that the water supply in Emily Homes has “greatly improved” with strong pressure and 24/7 availability—making the subdivision more desirable and driving up property interest.
The Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project, a partnership between Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc. and Davao City Water District, is the largest private bulk water facility in the Philippines. It now serves over one million Dabawenyos with 300 million liters of clean, reliable water daily.
For the residents of Emily Homes, what was once a daily struggle has become a source of pride—proof that access to reliable water is key to a more livable and resilient Davao. PR