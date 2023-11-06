Davao choir wins 3rd at SoKor singing tilt

His team already won the following:

· Grand Prix Pattaya 2013 in Thailand - Gold Awardee Ethnic Category

· Musikahan sa Tagum 2015 2nd Place

· MBC National Choral Competition 2016 3rd Place

· Orientale Concentus International Festival - Singapore 2018 (Gold

Medal/1st place for Equal Voices, Gold Medal for Ethnic Category, and Gold Medal for Sacred Category)

· Busan Choral Festival and Competition 2019 (2nd place Ethnic Category and 2nd place Youth Category)

Fria Aife Maturan, a VSCC member, narrated how enriching the experience was.

“One of the lessons that I learned throughout the training, practices, and the competition we overcame, our conductor, Sir Peter, taught me a valuable lesson. For you to win is to have the attitude of a winner,” the young singer said. “You can’t be something if you don’t act like it. And I plan to apply his teaching throughout my life to become a better person than I am today and in achieving my dreams.”

She likewise admired the unending support of her parents, Engr. Fernan and Aimee Maturan, who really joined her in this journey.

“As parents, witnessing our daughter on an international stage brings us a mix of emotions. Alongside pride, we feel a sense of fulfillment, excitement, and joy. It’s incredibly gratifying to see her hard work, talent, and dedication being recognized and appreciated on a global platform,” the doting parents noted.

“We also feel a sense of awe and admiration for her courage and determination to pursue her dreams. Of course, there may also be moments of nervousness or worry, as any parent would feel when their child takes on new challenges. However, overall, we are incredibly grateful and blessed to be able to witness and support her journey on the international stage,” they added.

Hats off to VSCC for putting the Philippines, especially Davao City, on the map of exemplary singers worldwide!

###

If you have special events and fashion tips to share, or just want to discuss about any fashion-related concerns with me, you are always free to reach me at mendoza.jennygrace@gmail.com.