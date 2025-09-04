Davao City strengthens role in Malaysia-Philippines ties

Davao City is emerging as a key link in the growing relationship between Malaysia and the Philippines, highlighted during the 68th National Day of Malaysia reception hosted by Consul General Deddy Faisal bin Ahmad Salleh on Wednesday night, September 3, 2025.

Salleh pointed to Davao as a hub of cooperation, with Malaysian companies contributing to major projects that aim to transform the city’s urban landscape and energy future. He said this reflects the “enduring friendship and close cooperation” between the two nations.

Among the key initiatives is the Davao Public Transport Modernization Project, also known as the Davao Bus Project. Malaysian consultancy firm HSS is lending its expertise to develop a 672-kilometer bus route network, with pilot operations expected by 2027. The project, Salleh noted, will set “a new benchmark for public transport in the city.”