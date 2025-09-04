Davao City strengthens role in Malaysia-Philippines ties

Davao City is emerging as a key link in the growing relationship between Malaysia and the Philippines, highlighted during the 68th National Day of Malaysia reception hosted by Consul General Deddy Faisal bin Ahmad Salleh on Wednesday night, September 3, 2025.
Salleh pointed to Davao as a hub of cooperation, with Malaysian companies contributing to major projects that aim to transform the city’s urban landscape and energy future. He said this reflects the “enduring friendship and close cooperation” between the two nations.
Among the key initiatives is the Davao Public Transport Modernization Project, also known as the Davao Bus Project. Malaysian consultancy firm HSS is lending its expertise to develop a 672-kilometer bus route network, with pilot operations expected by 2027. The project, Salleh noted, will set “a new benchmark for public transport in the city.”
Renewable energy is another area where Malaysia hopes to make an impact. The MAQO Solar Group, a Malaysian developer and investor, has expressed readiness to supply solar power to local government units across Mindanao, aligning with regional goals for sustainability.
Economic ties remain strong between the two nations. In 2024, bilateral trade reached $8.3 billion, making Malaysia the Philippines’ ninth largest trading partner and eighth largest source of approved foreign investments. Salleh said these figures demonstrate “deep trust and confidence” between the business communities of both countries.
Beyond trade and investment, Malaysia continues to play a vital role in the Bangsamoro peace process. Salleh reaffirmed his government’s commitment to facilitating dialogue, promoting inclusivity, and ensuring that progress in the region remains sustainable and beneficial to local communities.
Education and cultural exchange also serve as pillars of the partnership. The consul cited the internship program between Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and the University of the Immaculate Conception in Davao, which has given Malaysian students opportunities to learn from Filipinos while fostering mutual understanding.
Tourism and migration further enrich people-to-people ties. More than half a million Filipinos visit Malaysia annually, many of them working in education, healthcare, and information technology—fields where they have earned the admiration of Malaysian communities.
Salleh also linked the Philippines’ upcoming ASEAN chairmanship with Malaysia’s current role as chair, assuring that Kuala Lumpur stands ready to extend “fullest support” as both nations continue to work together in shaping the region’s resilience and inclusivity.
Closing his speech, Salleh raised a toast to the friendship between Malaysia and the Philippines, calling it a partnership “anchored in trade, peace, and cultural exchanges” with Davao standing as a bridge for deeper collaboration in the years ahead. AJA