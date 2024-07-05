Davao Dive Expo returns with a big splash

"Through this expo, we endeavor to showcase and create awareness and appreciation on our dive sites, specifically here in Davao Region, and find sustainable ways on how we can work together in promoting and protecting them," DOT Davao Regional Director Tanya Rabat Tan said.

Renowned underwater photographer Ram Yoro and freediver and content creator Cha Ocampo will also be joining the roster of admired and respected local environment champions as guest speakers in the series of tourism and environment forums scheduled throughout the three-day event.

Apart from showcasing the breathtaking dive sites of the Davao Region, the event also extends a call to action for the public to be part of the solution in addressing threats to marine wildlife and ecosystem.

Through the dive expo, tourists and shoppers alike will have the opportunity to get acquainted with the existing marine wildlife and environment protection and conservation initiatives of the DOT XI and its partner agencies. The series of fora also aims to instill responsible tourism values among locals and tourists.

The Davao Dive Expo debuted on June 24, 2022, with the ultimate goal of rebooting diving activities in Davao Region. Since then, it has established itself as Mindanao’s premier and most-anticipated annual diving exhibition. PR