Davao Doctors College cherishes life with bloodletting activity

According to the President and CEO of DDC, Prof. Miguel D. Soledad, they have set up qualifications for the blood donor, which include having a blood pressure of 120 over 80, not taking any medications, and being very willing to donate blood.

Meanwhile, Ched-Davao also held a Ched Onse Shares Activity, an information caravan on Ched scholarship and grant programs, in time for the bloodletting event. By Kia Bacomo/SunStar Intern