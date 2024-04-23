Feature

Davao Doctors College cherishes life with bloodletting activity

Davao Doctors College cherishes life with bloodletting activity
Photo by Donna Stephanie Claire C. Agcambot

THE Davao Doctors College, Inc. (DDC) upheld its philosophy of cherishing life by hosting a mass blood donation in partnership with the Commission on Higher Education-Davao Regional Office (Ched-Davao) and Sub National Blood Center Davao (SNBC-Davao) at DDC Gymnasium in Gen. Malvar Street, Davao City on Friday morning, April 12. 

Photo by Donna Stephanie Claire C. Agcambot

The bloodletting started early, at 6:30 a.m., as they targeted to accommodate a few hundred blood donors but had only 20 beds.

Photo by Donna Stephanie Claire C. Agcambot
Photo by Donna Stephanie Claire C. Agcambot
Photo by Donna Stephanie Claire C. Agcambot

DDC invited 200 blood donors and 100 people from Ched-Davao. 

Photo by Donna Stephanie Claire C. Agcambot

DDC’s Chief Operating Officer, Angelica L. Torres said that DDC has been conducting bloodletting for several years now, and today marks the first time it has partnered with Ched-Davao.

Photo by Donna Stephanie Claire C. Agcambot

According to the President and CEO of DDC, Prof. Miguel D. Soledad, they have set up qualifications for the blood donor, which include having a blood pressure of 120 over 80, not taking any medications, and being very willing to donate blood. 

Meanwhile, Ched-Davao also held a Ched Onse Shares Activity, an information caravan on Ched scholarship and grant programs, in time for the bloodletting event. By Kia Bacomo/SunStar Intern

Davao Doctors College
blood donors
bloodletting activity
Ched-Davao
DDC
mass blood donation
Ched Onse Shares Activity
Ched scholarship

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph