Davao Doctors College cherishes life with bloodletting activity

THE Davao Doctors College, Inc. (DDC) upheld its philosophy of cherishing life by hosting a mass blood donation in partnership with the Commission on Higher Education-Davao Regional Office (Ched-Davao) and Sub National Blood Center Davao (SNBC-Davao) at DDC Gymnasium in Gen. Malvar Street, Davao City on Friday morning, April 12.
The bloodletting started early, at 6:30 a.m., as they targeted to accommodate a few hundred blood donors but had only 20 beds.
DDC invited 200 blood donors and 100 people from Ched-Davao.
DDC’s Chief Operating Officer, Angelica L. Torres said that DDC has been conducting bloodletting for several years now, and today marks the first time it has partnered with Ched-Davao.
According to the President and CEO of DDC, Prof. Miguel D. Soledad, they have set up qualifications for the blood donor, which include having a blood pressure of 120 over 80, not taking any medications, and being very willing to donate blood.
Meanwhile, Ched-Davao also held a Ched Onse Shares Activity, an information caravan on Ched scholarship and grant programs, in time for the bloodletting event. By Kia Bacomo/SunStar Intern