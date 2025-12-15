Davao Food and Wine Festival 2025 Dusit Thani Davao hosts first-ever kitchen arena

Dusit Thani Davao took centre stage in Mindanao’s culinary calendar as host of the first-ever Kitchen Arena, the highlight of the Davao Food and Wine Festival 2025. The three-week festival that started on November 29, 2025, celebrated Mindanao ingredients, the chefs who champion them, and the community that continues to elevate the region’s culinary identity. Held at Dusit Thani Davao – Madayaw Café, Kitchen Arena delivered a dynamic showcase of talent, precision, and storytelling.
The festival, guided by Chairperson Carmina del Rosario, brought together chefs, producers, partners, and audiences in a shared mission to amplify Mindanao’s culinary voice and bring the region to a broader national and international stage.
A vibrant evening of culinary excellence
The Kitchen Arena program was co-hosted by Kyle Jennermann of Becoming Filipino, whose warmth and enthusiasm matched the energy of the evening, and Kim Liu of Varigoods and Kozara Yakitori, who provided insightful culinary commentary and an accessible breakdown of the fast-paced action onstage.
Adding depth and balance to the competition was a distinguished panel of judges composed of JC Lo, a respected food columnist known for his refined and thoughtful critique; Pepper Teehankee, a veteran food and travel writer with a broad global perspective; and Nicole Hao-Bian Ledesma, a hospitality entrepreneur and industry leader who heads the JIB International Center for Hospitality and Culinary Arts, and plays an active role in DATA
(Davao Tourism Authority).
Four chefs, one stage, countless stories
This year’s Kitchen Arena gathered four chefs who each brought a unique culinary identity:
Chef Rhea Rizzo – Mrs. Saldo’s | refined, heartfelt cooking shaped by global influences
Chef Andrew Malarkey – Wild Siargao | bold “GLOCAL” cuisine with vibrant island character
Chef Jeramie Go – Pilgrim | disciplined Toronto-trained technique grounded in Mindanao terroir
Chef Dinan – Dusit Davao | luxury-hotel precision, calm leadership, and strong home-court presence
The evening opened with elegant tasting stations paired with Sula welcome cocktails and wines curated by Sommelier Selections, an intimate opportunity for guests to experience each chef’s culinary point of view before the competition unfolded.
The four competing chefs simultaneously open the Mystery Black Box, revealing the surprise ingredients for this year’s Kitchen Arena challenge: Odong noodles, fresh crabs from Surigao, and Malagos Boracho cheese.
The heat of the Kitchen Arena
In true Kitchen Arena fashion, chefs crafted two dishes under timed conditions, drawing specialty equipment at random and gathering produce from the festival’s expansive pantry featuring Mindanao’s finest producers, including: Mindanao Butchers & Co., Alsons Aquaculture / Sarangani Bay, Hijo Fresh, Mothers Produce, Italian Specialists, Rafski, Agriya, Sula Spirits, Sommelier Selection, Sonic, Hoh Farm, Sonic, Pilgrim, Buyers Link, and Malagos Farmhouse.
Adding suspense to the night was the Secret Black Box, revealed only moments before the competition began. This year’s box featured Odong, the beloved Visayan noodle; fresh crabs sourced from Surigao; and Malagos Boracho cheese, an internationally recognized Davao icon — ingredients that pushed the chefs to showcase both creativity and mastery under pressure.
These ingredients challenged each chef to reinterpret regional staples with creativity and technical finesse.
A celebration of Mindanao’s culinary story
The night culminated in a guided tasting and final deliberation, followed by the announcement of the Kitchen Arena Champion — Chef Rhea Rizzo of Mrs. Saldo’s — a moment celebrated not only by the competitors but by the entire culinary community of Davao. The crowd’s favourite award was also presented to Chef Andrew Malarkey of Wild Siargao, whose dish resonated strongly with guests throughout the evening.
This year’s edition underscores Dusit Thani Davao’s steadfast commitment to nurturing local talent, supporting the culinary community, and championing Mindanao’s rich heritage, reinforcing the hotel’s role as a proud partner in elevating Davao as one of the Philippines’ most vibrant and compelling culinary destinations. PR