Davao Food and Wine Festival 2025 Dusit Thani Davao hosts first-ever kitchen arena

Dusit Thani Davao took centre stage in Mindanao’s culinary calendar as host of the first-ever Kitchen Arena, the highlight of the Davao Food and Wine Festival 2025. The three-week festival that started on November 29, 2025, celebrated Mindanao ingredients, the chefs who champion them, and the community that continues to elevate the region’s culinary identity. Held at Dusit Thani Davao – Madayaw Café, Kitchen Arena delivered a dynamic showcase of talent, precision, and storytelling.

The festival, guided by Chairperson Carmina del Rosario, brought together chefs, producers, partners, and audiences in a shared mission to amplify Mindanao’s culinary voice and bring the region to a broader national and international stage.

A vibrant evening of culinary excellence

The Kitchen Arena program was co-hosted by Kyle Jennermann of Becoming Filipino, whose warmth and enthusiasm matched the energy of the evening, and Kim Liu of Varigoods and Kozara Yakitori, who provided insightful culinary commentary and an accessible breakdown of the fast-paced action onstage.

Adding depth and balance to the competition was a distinguished panel of judges composed of JC Lo, a respected food columnist known for his refined and thoughtful critique; Pepper Teehankee, a veteran food and travel writer with a broad global perspective; and Nicole Hao-Bian Ledesma, a hospitality entrepreneur and industry leader who heads the JIB International Center for Hospitality and Culinary Arts, and plays an active role in DATA

(Davao Tourism Authority).