Davao, GenSan SM Scholars: Off to a great start, ready for the real world

SM Foundation, in partnership with SM Retail and SM Supermalls, organizes a general assembly at SM Lanang for SM Scholars from Davao City and General Santos City.
THE SM Foundation, the social good arm of the SM Group, is continuously amplifying its scholarship program to boost the career readiness of its scholars.

SM Foundation gathers SM scholars and alumni from Davao and General Santos City for a day of engagement and professional development at SM Lanang.
To cultivate well-adjusted and successful graduates, the foundation, in partnership with SM Retail and SM Supermalls, organized a general assembly at SM Lanang for SM Scholars from Davao and General Santos City.

SM Foundation's Senior Assistant Vice President for Scholarship Program Eleanor Lansang delivers an inspiring address and provided a comprehensive overview of the professional development opportunities available within the SM Group.
The SM Scholar’s General Assembly commences with a celebratory morning mass, providing an avenue for spiritual enrichment.
Joining the general assembly are members of the SM Foundation education team led by its executive director for education programs, Carmen Linda Atayde and Lansang.
The assembly served as a platform for scholars to hone their skills, connect with their peers and mentors, build networks, and learn about the program's benefits, such as the internship opportunities and exclusive job offers within the SM Group during Christmas and semestral breaks and upon graduation.

The exposure to the professional world aims to equip them with practical skills and a potential career path after graduation.

Kaya nimu na! SM scholar-alumni join the assembly to connect with each other and give advice to the current scholarship scholars as they go through college.
Now in its third leg, the SM Foundation brings the general assembly in Davao to cultivate well-adjusted and successful graduates.
The general assembly serves as a platform for scholars to build a network and gain insights from peers and SM alumni now thriving in the workforce.
The SM Scholarship Program has a long history of uplifting Filipino families by supporting the higher-education aspirations of students from low-income households.

Capping off the general assembly, SM scholars and alumni bonded over a movie screening to further foster a balanced student life.
This emphasis on a holistic student experience fortifies the foundation's commitment to uplifting the youth from low-income households and nurturing them into next generation of Filipino leaders, ensuring they are well-prepared to take on the challenges of the real world. PR

