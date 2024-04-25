Davao, GenSan SM Scholars: Off to a great start, ready for the real world

THE SM Foundation, the social good arm of the SM Group, is continuously amplifying its scholarship program to boost the career readiness of its scholars.
To cultivate well-adjusted and successful graduates, the foundation, in partnership with SM Retail and SM Supermalls, organized a general assembly at SM Lanang for SM Scholars from Davao and General Santos City.
The assembly served as a platform for scholars to hone their skills, connect with their peers and mentors, build networks, and learn about the program's benefits, such as the internship opportunities and exclusive job offers within the SM Group during Christmas and semestral breaks and upon graduation.
The exposure to the professional world aims to equip them with practical skills and a potential career path after graduation.
The SM Scholarship Program has a long history of uplifting Filipino families by supporting the higher-education aspirations of students from low-income households.
This emphasis on a holistic student experience fortifies the foundation's commitment to uplifting the youth from low-income households and nurturing them into next generation of Filipino leaders, ensuring they are well-prepared to take on the challenges of the real world. PR