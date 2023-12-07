Davao SM malls distribute over 1K food packs to flood, fire-affected families

Following the heavy downpour that inundated several areas in Davao City earlier in November, the two malls activated their OPTE to deliver immediate aid to severely affected families in Bago Gallera such as Puroks 6A, 6B, 6C, and 7 on November 16.

The two malls mobilized 53 mall workers who voluntarily participated in the distribution of relief packs along with personnel from Eastern Mindanao Command and Task Force Davao who provided logistical support.

Meanwhile, 235 families seeking temporary shelters in two evacuation sites in Agdao after a massive fire razed their homes in Barangay Kapitan Tomas Monteverde, Sr also received relief packs from SM on November 17.