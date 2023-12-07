Feature

Davao SM malls distribute over 1K food packs to flood, fire-affected families

SM Malls in Davao distributed 235 relief packs to fire-affected families housed at the Barangay Kapitan Tomas Monteverde evacuation center and Leon Garcia Sr. National High School Gym.
More than 1,000 families affected by the recent flood and fire incidents in Davao received food packs from SM Lanang and SM City Davao through SM Foundation’s Operation Tulong Express (OPTE).

An Operation Tulong Express was activated in Bago Gallera to provide Kalinga packs to flood-affected families particularly those residing in Puroks 6A, 6B, 6C, and 7.
Following the heavy downpour that inundated several areas in Davao City earlier in November, the two malls activated their OPTE to deliver immediate aid to severely affected families in Bago Gallera such as Puroks 6A, 6B, 6C, and 7 on November 16.

The two malls mobilized 53 mall workers who voluntarily participated in the distribution of relief packs along with personnel from Eastern Mindanao Command and Task Force Davao who provided logistical support.   

Meanwhile, 235 families seeking temporary shelters in two evacuation sites in Agdao after a massive fire razed their homes in Barangay Kapitan Tomas Monteverde, Sr also received relief packs from SM on November 17.

Through OPTE, SM aims to be one of the first responders that provide immediate relief to individuals and families affected by calamities through its corporate social good arm.

