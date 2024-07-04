Davao STARBOOKS officer hailed as among strongest nationwide

The Department of Science and Technology – Science and Technology Information Institute (DOST-STII) has recognized the Davao Region Deployment Officer for his outstanding accomplishment as a Science and Technology Academic and Research-Based Openly Operated Kiosk Stations (STARBOOKS) Deployment Officer in the country during the STARBOOKS' 13th Anniversary celebration.

Mr. Jeric Gagama, a devoted staff of the DOST-Provincial Science and Technology Office (PSTO) in Davao Oriental, has demonstrated exceptional dedication and passion over his eight years of service as a deployment officer. His tireless efforts have resulted in the establishment of 133 STARBOOKS sites across Davao Oriental, including pioneering installations of solar-powered STARBOOKS in areas without electricity.

In 2017, Patong Elementary School in Barangay Malibago, Davao Oriental was among the first recipients of the solar-powered digital library. Having no electricity and access to the internet, students in this far-flung sitio benefitted from the STARBOOKS which provided thousands of digitized S&T resources in various formats.

Reflecting on his journey as a deployment officer, Gagama expressed gratitude for the recognition.

"Ever since nga nagwork ko sa DOST, extending service gyud akong priority. Nalipay ko'g dako kay sa pag install ug STARBOOKS sa mga sa mga skwelahan labin na tong naa sa lagyo'ng dapit nga limitado kaaayo ang ilang kaalam ug dili kaya maabot sa mga teknolohiya (Ever since I started working at DOST, extending service has always been my priority. I am very happy to install STARBOOKS in schools, especially in remote areas where knowledge and technology is not easily accessible),” Gagama said.

The STARBOOKS initiative aims to provide digital information access to schools, local government units, and communities, especially in remote and underserved areas. Mr. Gagama's work has been instrumental in bridging the knowledge gap and providing educational resources to areas with limited access to technology.

Dr. Anthony C. Sales, DOST XI Regional Director, commended Gagama's dedication and highlighted DOST’s strong commitment to empowering more schools and communities with STARBOOKS.

"His work with STARBOOKS has contributed to transforming the educational landscape in Davao Oriental which truly embodies the mission of DOST,” Dr. Sales added.

Mr. Gagama's recognition as a top STARBOOKS deployment officer underscores the importance of perseverance and innovation in enhancing educational resources in remote areas. His efforts illuminate the transformative power of technology and inspire continued progress in delivering accessible education to all corners of the Philippines through STARBOOKS. PR