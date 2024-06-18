Feature

Davao's first, biggest adult playground

Experience thrilling obstacle courses and fun for all at Super Challenger
Photo by Donna Stephanie Claire C. Agcambot

IF you're in Davao City and looking for a thrill or simply looking for a fun way to spend the day, try the Super Challenger Adventure Park (Super Challenger), the first and biggest adult playground in the city! 

Photo by Donna Stephanie Claire C. Agcambot

Super Challenger boasts over 50 obstacle courses spread across 839 square meters, standing six-feet tall. It features obstacle courses like slides, trampolines, wall climbing, crawling, rope swings, spinning logs, and more. 

Photo by Donna Stephanie Claire C. Agcambot
Photo by Donna Stephanie Claire C. Agcambot

Super Challenger requirements

Before heading to the park, here are a few important requirements:

▪️ Minimum age: 10 years old (children must be accompanied by a guardian)

▪️ Minimum height for kids/adults: 4'4"

▪️ Maximum height for kids/adults: 5’8”

▪️ Must wear proper attire and non-slip socks (available for purchase on-site)

Rates

▪️ P400 for 1hr

▪️ P650 for 2hrs

▪️ P800 for 3hrs

Dining options at Super Challenger

Photo by Donna Stephanie Claire C. Agcambot

Not only does the Super Challenger Adventure Park offer thrilling experiences, but it also serves à la carte meals to satisfy your hunger. Also, there’s a buffet option available for lunch and dinner, with a 10% discount if you avail of the Super Challenger package.

For Mondays to Thursdays, the buffet rate is P399, while for Fridays to Sundays, it's P459 per person. 

