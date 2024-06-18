Davao's first, biggest adult playground

Super Challenger requirements

Before heading to the park, here are a few important requirements:

▪️ Minimum age: 10 years old (children must be accompanied by a guardian)

▪️ Minimum height for kids/adults: 4'4"

▪️ Maximum height for kids/adults: 5’8”

▪️ Must wear proper attire and non-slip socks (available for purchase on-site)