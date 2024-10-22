Davao’s rising male pageant star

While many think pageantry is easy, he emphasized that preparing to face the camera and answer questions is no small feat. Although the Philippines is known for its love of beauty pageants for women, male pageants do not receive the same level of attention.

Despite his steady progress toward his dreams, Jericho’s journey has not been without challenges. At 16, he left his parents' care to work and fund his studies. As the second eldest of eight siblings, he is determined to finish his education to support his family.

Currently, he is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Tourism Management at the University of Mindanao (UM), while also working and participating in beauty pageants. He shared that life in the spotlight often brings him anxiety, especially when so many people look up to him. There are times when he, too, loses inspiration, particularly when he has too much on his plate.

“As a working student, it’s inevitable that some things get compromised because I have to prioritize what’s most important. But despite that, I’m thankful because, no matter how hard life gets, God always provides opportunities to overcome challenges,” he said.

He hopes to graduate soon and start a business that will create numerous job opportunities for others.

Jericho encourages those in similar situations that while life is not easy, they will ultimately emerge victorious. He believes today’s youth have many opportunities, and if they feel left behind, they should remember that life is not a race. They must navigate their path one step at a time.

“Whatever trials we encounter in life, don’t let negativity stop you from pursuing your passions and chasing your dreams. Always have self-confidence, and most importantly, have faith, because, with God, nothing is impossible,” he said. RGP