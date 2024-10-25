Davao’s skyline transformation

Davao City, known for its stunning natural landscapes and rich cultural heritage, is undergoing a remarkable transformation—its rapidly ascending skyline.

The urban landscape is evolving as high-rise developments, ranging from luxury condominiums to sleek commercial towers and modern business centers, increasingly dominate the horizon. These towering structures are more than just architectural feats; they symbolize the city’s economic surge and growing appeal for investors and future residents seeking new opportunities in this dynamic metropolis.

Historically, most of Davao's high-rise buildings remained under 35 stories, but recent projects have surpassed this limit. New developments are reaching greater heights, designed to meet international safety standards and comply with height regulations due to the city's proximity to Davao International Airport. This shift reflects the city's growing ambition and capacity for vertical expansion.

Among those embracing city living is Karina Cañedo, a former SunStar Davao reporter now working at the City Information Office (CIO). She shared that her parents decided to purchase a condo unit so their family could have their own space rather than continue to pay monthly rent.

"I love the clean corridors and well-maintained elevators," Cañedo said. "The swimming pool is also a favorite spot where I can relax during my free time."

As Davao’s skyline expands, residents like Cañedo see the benefits of condominium living, particularly its proximity to key areas. She added, "I prefer living in a condo because it's closer to the city center, where my work and school are. The daily commute is manageable."

Several notable high-rise developments in recent years have shaped Davao City's skyline.