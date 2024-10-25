Davao’s top gated communities, a guide to exclusive living

Beyond its natural beauty and vibrant culture, Davao City is also recognized as one of the safest cities in Southeast Asia, making it an attractive choice for affluent individuals seeking exclusive living spaces.
As high-net-worth buyers prioritize not only elegance but also security, Davao’s gated communities have become increasingly sought after. Here's a look at some of the city's most exclusive neighborhoods that offer both luxury and peace of mind.
Ilumina Estates I & II
Ilumina Estates I and II, developed by Santos Land Development Corporation, offer a perfect blend of safety and comfort. These gated communities feature strict security measures to ensure residents' peace of mind. Families can enjoy amenities like a clubhouse for gatherings, a basketball court, and well-maintained parks and playgrounds for kids. Ample parking adds to the convenience, making these estates ideal for families seeking a secure, exclusive neighborhood.
Location: Communal, Buhangin, Davao City
Narra Park Residences
Narra Park Residences is a premier gated community developed by Nurtura Land & Home, supported by the reputable Alsons Development and Investment Corporation. This neighborhood offers well-built homes, perfect for young families seeking a safe and welcoming environment.
Safety and comfort are top priorities at Narra Park Residences. The community features 24/7 security and controlled access, ensuring residents enjoy peace of mind in a secure living space.
Location: Tigatto, Buhangin, Davao City
Northcrest
Northcrest is an expansive 87-hectare residential community developed by Alsons Properties, offering a wide range of amenities for residents. It features two large social halls, two swimming pools, and playgrounds, making it perfect for family activities. The community also boasts spacious parks, tennis courts, and covered basketball courts for outdoor recreation.
With 24-hour security, a guardhouse, and well-maintained roads, Northcrest provides a safe and welcoming environment, ideal for families seeking a secure and vibrant living space.
Location: Cabantian, Buhangin, Davao City
Woodridge Park
Woodridge Park is an exclusive 42-hectare gated community that seamlessly blends modern living with nature. As Davao City’s first nature-themed subdivision, it reflects Alsons Properties’ dedication to creating secure, tranquil environments for residents.
Safety and exclusivity are paramount at Woodridge Park, with a well-maintained gate, guardhouse, and 24-hour security providing peace of mind. The community features wide paved roads, bikeways, and landscaped parks for relaxation. Residents enjoy a variety of amenities, including a community clubhouse, competition-sized swimming pools, and a multi-purpose gym with a basketball court, all designed to promote a luxurious and active lifestyle.
Location: Ma-a, Davao City
Amiya Resort Residences
Amiya Resort Residences redefines luxury living with its resort-style amenities. Developed by Kisan Lu Lands Inc., this gated community spans 85 hectares, offering a perfect setting for a dream home.
Residents at Amiya can select from various lots or house-and-lot packages to create their ideal living space. The community includes a range of amenities such as a clubhouse, function halls, a swimming pool, parks, playgrounds, and a nonsectarian chapel, ensuring a vibrant and fulfilling lifestyle.
Location: Libby Road, Puan, Davao City
Exclusive, secure living
As Davao continues to grow as a prime real estate destination, these gated communities lead the way in offering the finest luxury living with a focus on security and privacy, redefining high-end living standards.