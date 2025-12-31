Dawow Moms celebrate 10 years of sisterhood with yearend party

Founded a decade ago, Dawow Moms has grown into a cornerstone of the local parenting landscape. Over the years, the community has championed natural parenting, consistently organizing events and conversations that uplift their core advocacies—breastfeeding and babywearing — while building a supportive network where mothers learn from and lean on one another.

Yet this anniversary night was different. While advocacy remains at the heart of Dawow Moms, the #RatedFierce party was unapologetically about the moms — their joy, confidence, and the friendships forged through shared motherhood.

From candid conversations to carefree moments on the dance floor, the celebration reflected what Dawow Moms has always stood for: a safe, empowering space for moms and moms-to-be, where motherhood is fostered with compassion, respect, and community.

Today, the Dawow Moms Community continues to thrive, now counting over 13,000 members in its Facebook group — proof of a decade’s worth of trust, relevance, and shared purpose. As the group looks ahead, leaders reaffirmed their commitment to remain an open avenue for connection, learning, and support for the Davao mommy community.

The successful celebration was made possible through the support of local partners who believe in uplifting women and community-building, including MV Salon and Barbershop, Chachixx Scent, Davao Jayjo Car and Motor Rental, Jade Baked Goodies, Mango Island, and Ai Ai Beauty Trends.

After ten years of advocacy, friendship, and fierce love, Dawow Moms proves that when mothers are supported — and celebrated — families and communities grow stronger right alongside them. PR