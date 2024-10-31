Deals, activities with HATASU's HATASpooky Halloween

Join the HATASPOOKY Parade!

Get your spookiest outfits ready and join the HATASPOOKY Parade.

Starting October 26 -28, 2024, HATASU will be haunting the streets with their ebikes decked out in devilishly fun costumes. The parade will end with a thrilling booth exhibit, where you can see and test the ebikes first-hand.

There’ll be games, treats, and surprises and those who dare to dress up in their best costumes can even win in the costume contest.

Check out the schedule below and join the fang-tastic fun — if you dare.