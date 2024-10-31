Deals, activities with HATASU's HATASpooky Halloween

Join the HATASPOOKY Parade!
Get your spookiest outfits ready and join the HATASPOOKY Parade.
Starting October 26 -28, 2024, HATASU will be haunting the streets with their ebikes decked out in devilishly fun costumes. The parade will end with a thrilling booth exhibit, where you can see and test the ebikes first-hand.
There’ll be games, treats, and surprises and those who dare to dress up in their best costumes can even win in the costume contest.
Check out the schedule below and join the fang-tastic fun — if you dare.
Last two days to grab HATASPOOKY Deals!
Get boo-tiful savings during HATASU’s HATASPOOKY campaign on Shopee and Lazada.
Score up to P16,000 OFF on select ebikes and snatch up spooky-good freebies:
● HATASU Hero/Haru: FREE Raincover + Phone Holder
● HATASU Nero Lite/Kumi: FREE Canopy + Phone Holder
Looking for ebike accessories? Save up to 80% OFF with HATASU’s spooktacular deals!
Raincoats - P949
● Raincovers - P1,299
● Canopy - P449
● Time Sockets - P349
● 48V 20AH Charger - P899
● Insulation Bags - P1,249
Head on over to HATASU’s official Shopee and Lazada stores to grab these deals before they vanish.
HATASPOOKY Trick or Treat Showdown!
But wait, there’s more! Have your little monster join the HATASPOOKY Trick or Treat Showdown from October 14 to November 3, 2024 by visiting or purchasing any HATASU ebike at one of their concept stores to win prizes up to P5000 Cash.
Mechanics are as follows:
1. Drop by any HATASU Concept Store with your little one.
2. Dress them up in a spooky costume — either choose from our exclusive in-store
HATASPOOKY costumes or bring your own.
3. Snap a pic of your child and post it on Facebook with the hashtag #HATASPOOKYLooks, and tag @HATASUPH.
4. The top 3 posts with the most likes and shares win:
○ 1st Place: P5,000
○ 2nd Place: P3,000
3rd Place: P2,000
So dress to impress… or should we say, dress to scare.
Treat or TREAT at HATASU Concept Stores.
The fun doesn't end there. This is a treat and it's not a drill. Get your little ones a sweet
treat when you bring them to visit any of HATASU Concept Stores from October 14 to November 3, 2024.
Where to get your HATASU ebike? You can visit HATASU Dealer Stores nationwide or check out the brand's official ecommerce stores: Lazada, Shopee and Tiktok Shop.
For more info and other brand updates, be sure to follow HATASU Philippines on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HATASUPH and on TikTok at https://www.tiktok.com/@hatasuph. Hop On, HATASU Na! PR