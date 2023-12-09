Defying odds with resilience

Life, often cruel, throws storms, battles, and trials that seem endless.

For 23-year-old Isaih John C. Guanzon, however, his life's narrative is a testament to resilience.

Reminiscing about childhood typically evokes fond sentimentality, but for Isaih, it's tinged with melancholy.

Raised by his single parent, Jinna Guanzon, life was never easy for them. In pursuit of a better future, his mother temporarily left him and his siblings at Padre Pio’s Home for Children, later transferring them to the boys-only orphanage, Field of Dreams at Biao Guianga, due to accreditation changes.

The sudden shift was challenging for young Isaih.

“Nagka crisis gyud me ani kay ang attachment ug separation anxiety nga maka trauma kay murag at an early age na feel na naku na wala koy kapadulngan (We truly faced a crisis during this period due to the attachment and separation anxiety, which became traumatizing. It felt like at an early age, I had nowhere else to go),” Isaih said.

After two years in the orphanage, their mother returned from abroad, leaving them with relatives. Though intended to be a better environment, their relatives proved verbally and physically abusive.

Despite financial struggles hindering their education, Isaih persisted, seeking ways to cover educational expenses.

As things seemed to take a positive turn, Isaih's sister faced a challenging situation as she became pregnant. She faced complications during childbirth, compelling them to transfer to a larger hospital, and accumulating hefty bills.

With every penny dedicated to saving lives, Isaih, undeterred, persevered.

Faced with financial constraints for his education, Isaih returned to Davao City, where his brother resided. Supported by his brother, Isaih pursued his education and completed high school with distinction.

In 2017, upon returning to Davao, he reconnected with his former foster family, unaware that they were willing to support his college education.

“Ironically dili me family by blood but they wholeheartedly accepted me to be part of their family and anak ug igsoon ang treatment nila sa akoa (Ironically, we're not connected by blood, yet they wholeheartedly embraced me as part of their family. They treat me like a real child and brother),” Isaih shared.

Though not bound by blood, Isaih's foster family, the Apostles of Jesus Crucified, the sisters, and the Remonde family, embraced him wholeheartedly, treating him as their child and brother. With their support, Isaih completed Senior High School in 2019 and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Social Work at the University of Mindanao-Main.

Active in his community, Isaih is a trained Department of Health (DOH) Community-Based Screening motivator and peer educator for HIV screening.