DFA empowers student leaders through Diplomatic League gab

It is then followed by the discussion of Edu Macabatas on the importance of active youth participation in the development of Tagum City. Ramon Beleno III of Blue Vote Ateneo de Davao University and Kristine Canon of the Teach Peace, Build Peace Movement further inspired the delegates by exploring the opportunities for youth diplomacy in Mindanao.

To promptly wrap up the first half of the panel sessions, Johanna Ella May Erroba of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Philippines gave an overview of the UNDP’s initiatives for youth development.

Elaine Viktoria Dayanghirang of the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC) started the third panel session with her discussion on the career opportunities in the UN system and UNODC.

Consequently, the following presentations by Elaine Marie Cabatingan of Youth for Peace Movement - Davao de Oro and Juanquine Carlo “Wacky Racho” Castro of Co-exister Philippines strengthened the panel session by forwarding the importance of youth involvement in peace and conflict resolution in Mindanao.

Jesus “Gary” Domingo, Undersecretary for Civilian Security and Consular Affairs, set off the final panel session with the topic of International Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) Cooperation for Mindanao. UNDP’s Patrick Erestain then discussed the integration of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM).

After the interactive open forum where the delegates had the opportunity to directly ask questions to the panel, a call to action and closing message were delivered by Ronan Abalos of D-League and Rey Almer Gindap of Co-exister Philippines.

The Diplomatic League Conference Mindanao 2023 - Tagum was beautifully concluded by the Dilaab Artists' Ensemble. PR