DGT lights 30-foot Christmas tree to usher in limitless possibilities

Before the lighting of the Christmas tree, the air was filled with smiles and cheers, reflecting the excitement of everyone present. Children also brought an extra layer of joy to the place, making the event even more meaningful.

The ceremony was made extra special with UM Chorale as they serenaded the crowd with their rendition of "O, Holy Night."

The celebration got even more exciting with lively music from Gap 69 Band, entertaining acts by The Dukes, and fun dance performances by KINDRD Dancers.

Soberano expressed that Christmas is a time to appreciate all the important things and recognize the individuals who have significantly contributed to the success of DGT. He also revealed an exciting update that in a few months, DGT will open a public park – one of the nicest parks Dabawenyos will see. He added that it will be located on the right side and will add new attractions and a place to enjoy in DGT.

“Merchants will be opening in a few months. I'd like to promote our festive fair that's helping a lot of local entrepreneurs, and it's new and improved with a lot more shops for Christmas and other seasons,” Soberano said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Duterte, as represented by Bonguyan urged everyone to remember the importance of unity and understanding.

“The festive season should bring us closer as a community and each and everyone should spread peace and kindness despite differences,” he said.

“Let us continue to reach out to those in need, offer a helping hand to the less fortunate, and extend a word of comfort to those who may be facing challenges. By doing so, these small acts of compassion have the power to transform our community into a place where peace ultimately reigns,” he added.

Additionally, Rabat-Tan said in her speech that as the resurgence of tourism is deeply felt in the Davao Region this year, DGT will become the central hub for commercial business in Davao City.

“In the coming year, with our common goal to continually push to position the Philippines as a tourism powerhouse in Asia, let us all move forward and embrace this festive season. Let us continue to be a beacon of kindness, compassion, and generosity, showing the world what it truly means to come together as one. May the luminance of these trees mark the beginning of a joyous holiday season, and may their light guide us towards a future filled with hope, love, and limitless possibilities,” Rabat-Tan said. AJA