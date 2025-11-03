Dieng, the land above the clouds: Festivals, culture, and culinary wonders

The highlight of the year is the Dieng Culture Festival (DCF), usually held every August. This world-famous celebration features the sacred Ruwatan Anak Gimbal ritual — where dreadlocked children have their hair cut to symbolize renewal and good fortune — along with “Jazz Above the Clouds” and a magical lantern release that turns the night sky into a sea of glowing lights.

For another colorful spectacle, visit in June or July during the Dieng Balloon Festival, when giant handmade hot-air balloons — flown safely without fire — paint the heavens with vibrant patterns.