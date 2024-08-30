Discover Manggarai Regency

Manggarai, a small regency located on the eastern islands of Indonesia, boasts many beautiful natural destinations. Explore beautiful beaches, exotic marine ecosystems, and cultural villages with a history that lasted through generations offered exclusively in this regency.
Manggarai was one of the original districts that made up Flores Island, however, due to separation, the regency is now reduced in size to 12 smaller districts. Some of the districts are popular as tourist-destinated areas, such as the Wae Rii and Ruteng, with each district having its own history and cultural background, it is well worth exploring this part of Indonesia.
Explore and experience the authentic cultural traditions offered at the Waerebo Village surrounded by mountainous views and beautiful forests. Due to its cultural significance, it is a go-to vacation place and is among the best vacation places in Flores.
You can also explore the agricultural marvels of Lingko Spider Rice Fields, an innovative cultivation technique developed by the Manggarai culture for over a thousand years. The best place to see Lingko is in Cancar village, just west of Ruteng, which is accessible by car.
The terrains of Flores particularly in the Manggarai area, surrounded by many active volcanoes, provide excellent conditions for planting coffee, which became one of the main products grown on the island. Among them is Arabica Bajawa Coffee known for its sweet chocolate, floral, and woody flavor; there are also Manggarai Coffee and Colol Coffee, which has many consumers internationally.
Manggarai celebrates their cultural traditions proudly. The Penti Sacred Ritual is an annual tradition of the Waerebo that takes place in the village every November. It preserves tradition handed down through generations where traditional dances are held and offerings are presented. This is done to celebrate the year’s harvest as well as to pray for better years to come.
How to get to there:
You can take the flights offered at Francisco Bangoy International Airport (DVO) in Davao City en route to Ninoy Aquino International Airport (MNL) in Manila. Then take a flight headed to Ngurah Rai International Airport (DPS) in Bali, and connect to another connecting flight headed to Labuan Bajo Airport (LBJ). From here you can either rent a car, ride a ferry, or take a bus, there are many ways of transportation on this island.
Manggarai Regency has many options for vacation despite its small size, it’s one of the most important cultural hubs of Flores Island. It is not only a place to travel but also a place to experience one of the many important cultures that the Manggarai people, with its influence from the Portuguese era, have to offer. If you’re looking to experience a unique vacation place in Indonesia aside from Bali, look no further than Manggarai. Indonesian Consulate General in Davao City