Discover Manggarai Regency

You can also explore the agricultural marvels of Lingko Spider Rice Fields, an innovative cultivation technique developed by the Manggarai culture for over a thousand years. The best place to see Lingko is in Cancar village, just west of Ruteng, which is accessible by car.

The terrains of Flores particularly in the Manggarai area, surrounded by many active volcanoes, provide excellent conditions for planting coffee, which became one of the main products grown on the island. Among them is Arabica Bajawa Coffee known for its sweet chocolate, floral, and woody flavor; there are also Manggarai Coffee and Colol Coffee, which has many consumers internationally.

Manggarai celebrates their cultural traditions proudly. The Penti Sacred Ritual is an annual tradition of the Waerebo that takes place in the village every November. It preserves tradition handed down through generations where traditional dances are held and offerings are presented. This is done to celebrate the year’s harvest as well as to pray for better years to come.